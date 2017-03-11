Team Novo Nordisk Targets Tour of California As Race of the Year

Team Novo Nordisk is the world's first all diabetes pro cycling team The Tour of California offers us an amazing opportunity to reach the 29 million Americans with diabetes, the 86 million Americans who have prediabetes and the 415 million cases of diabetes globally.

Reactions from Team Novo Nordisk CEO and co-founder Phil Southerland and General Manager Vassili Davidenko below:

Team Novo Nordisk CEO and co-founder Phil Southerland

As a US-registered team, the Tour of California serves as one of the most prestigious and sought after races in professional cycling. The race broadcast reaches more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, and historically our riders have garnered massive media attention from starring in breakaways and earning podium finishes. The Tour of California offers us an amazing opportunity to reach the 29 million Americans with diabetes, the 86 million Americans who have prediabetes and the 415 million cases of diabetes globally.

This project serves as a global source of hope for anyone affected by diabetes and as a motivating factor for everyone to get out and exercise. With the upgrade to World Tour status, the Tour of California is one of the top races in the world in regards to caliber, beauty, reach and prestige. We are motivated to use this platform to inspire, educate and empower the global audience that follows the race and everyone affected by diabetes.

Team Novo Nordisk General Manager Vassili Davidenko

For the fourth-consecutive year, it is an enormous honor to receive an invitation to the Tour of California, and we are grateful to the ASO for extending this invite. Our riders are targeting this as the race of the year.

Since the beginning of 2017, we’ve designed our calendar and coaching to peak at this race. The Tour of California has treated us well, and we plan to build upon those results. We are bringing a squad that has made measurable physical improvements over the last year, and we believe that arriving in peak form will translate into notable results.