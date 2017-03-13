“The Covenant Child: Poptikle People Family”: a delightful and engaging story of love and kindness for children of all ages. “The Covenant Child: Poptikle People Family” is the creation of published author, Cindy Catherine Kreitzer, gifted and devout mother and child of God.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Catherine Kreitzer’s new book introduces the readers to the charming Poptikle People!

The Poptikle People are like all people everywhere. They know that nice, kind words edify, admonish, and lift up those who hear them. They also know that harsh words hurt. The Poptikle People want children everywhere to remember to share loving kindness with others, because a smile is far better than all the wealth in the world.

