“Pardoned: Prayers and Promises for Prisoners”: a sympathetic and inspiring devotional comprised of scripture and poetic prayers that focus on comforting prison inmates. “Pardoned: Prayers and Promises for Prisoners” is the creation of published author, John M. Robertson, a graduate of Moravian College and Princeton Theological Seminary.

John’s book aims to reach those who are imprisoned by themselves, by their sin, and by their society. “May God speak to them in their condition through the words of his Living Word, and in Christ, may they realize they are ransomed, healed, restored, and forgiven,” John writes.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John M. Robertson’s book speaks to those who find themselves looking for new hope, new freedom, and new life. This devotional book sensitively addresses the emotions and needs of so many who are incarcerated. The author, John M. Robertson, has a gift for using the written word to meet special needs.

Choosing scripture promises which touch the hurts and fears of individuals, Robertson then creates expressive prayers in poetic form, thereby allowing words to reflect feelings.

Those in prison ministries find this book an inspiration in their work as they attempt to identify with those behind bars. Never having a personal prison experience himself, many have remarked on the author's keen insight into the hearts of those who cry out from behind prison bars. A marvelous tool for those in a difficult ministry.

