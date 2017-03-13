“The Last High Priest: A Man Child, a Samaritan, a Jew, a Savior, and a King”: seeks to reveal the silent years of Christ’s life from eighteen to thirty years old. “The Last High Priest: A Man Child, a Samaritan, a Jew, a Savior, and a King” is the creation of published authors, Rev. Gary Emas and Micki Emas, who are going on their second year of blissful marriage. Rev. Emas, formerly Wayne Alexander Richards, is with the Bread of Life Ministry, and published his first book, “Soteria to Sozo: Cradle to the Grave” in 2007.

Rev. Emas shares that his ministry “has seen ten thousand healed by God’s marvelous gift that he gave” and that he has “a prophetic ministry that God has revealed about the future events that have always come to pass.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Gary Emas and Micki Emas’s new book is an intriguing study of biblical passages and historical documents that detail the compelling path that Christ walked.

This book is for those who want to know where they will find themselves at the end of their walk, and what lies ahead. It aims to answer those difficult questions, and leave some open to interpretation.

“This story is to sow to the reader the seven thousand hours of documented proof of Jesus Christ, ‘the last high priest,’” Rev. Emas writes.

