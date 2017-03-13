“Soul Doubt”: a powerful and hard-hitting book that tackles the depression epidemic running rampant in a society that has turned away from God and organized religion. “Soul Doubt” is the creation of published author, Leo J. Battenhausen, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor and Certified Relationship Specialist and 20 year veteran of Psychology and Human Services.

Leo says, “In 2016, suicide and depression are at an epidemic high in the United States. The World Health Organization predicts that by 2020 depression will be the most diagnosed medical problem in the world second to heart disease. Little, if anything, is being done to battle this disaster by our government or health leaders. Medicine, science and psychology cannot answer why this is happening but I have a theory. America has Soul Doubt on God.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leo J. Battenhausen’s new book discusses how people are seeking assistance to feel better in all the wrong places as belief in God keeps getting ignored by society and the media causing catastrophic effects. Battenhausen combines the field of psychology with the healthy SOUL to demonstrate how people can feel better again if they allow God into their lives and simply BELIEVE! A compelling read for the believer and non-believer alike. Soul Doubt illustrates the decline of morality in America today brought about by technology, social media and a government that has virtually kicked God out of society and institutions and had allowed evil forces to dominate our lives and minds. Where science, medicine and psychology have hit a brick wall when it comes to WHY, Soul Doubt breaks through with solution-focused answers and PROVEN ways to battle depression and suicide.

View a synopsis of “Soul Doubt” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“Soul Doubt” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Soul Doubt”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.