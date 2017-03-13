Emily Pierce - Founder of Pierce Mental Health Advocacy There's an abundance of Mental Health resources out there, you just have to learn how to use the system and find them! Never Give Up Hope! #StigmaFighter

Pierce Mental Health Advocacy, LLC

Access to mental health care advice just got much easier with the release of a chat room and discussion forum by Pierce Mental Health Advocacy, LLC. Meant to help those who have mental health conditions with finding resources, advocacy and general support, the discussion forum and chat room will have three membership levels.

The free bronze level membership provides access to public forums, questions of the week answered by owner and expert advocate Emily Pierce, and some blogs. The Silver level membership provides access to private and public forums, questions of the week and a monthly newsletter for $7.00 per month. The Gold level membership offers everything included in the gold plus access to individual chat rooms and chat rooms for parents/care givers, which costs $10.00 per month.

The monthly newsletter, for gold and silver level members, will range with each issue covering different topics regarding top-of-the line resources for individuals with mental health conditions, parents and or caregivers.

Pierce Mental Health decided to start offering these services because we recognize the need for individuals, parents and or caregivers to be able to connect, share resources, advocate for each other and get support at a feasible cost.

About Pierce Mental Health Advocacy

Emily Pierce founded Pierce Mental Health Advocacy, LLC because she knows, first hand, how hard it is to get the right mental health care. It can be costly, time consuming, and confusing. She draws from personal experience in the New York mental health care system where she was required to become an advocate for herself, which inspired her to help others by fighting for their rights. Now, Emily advocates and protects those whose rights have been violated, helps to access care and advocate for mental health treatment when necessary, educates higher education institutions on student mental health and gives a unique perspective to organizations and hospitals providing mental health care.

Pierce Mental Health Advocacy offers personalized help to navigate the complex healthcare system. We work with clients on treatment strategies, we educate the mental health system, we advocate for patient rights and we offer our expertise through consultation. Our lived experience, extensive knowledge of the mental health system, employment and education in the area of mental health qualifies us to fight stigma on a public platform. Our confidence in our proven success and positive experiences with past clients make us great public speakers who can educate people from all walks of life. Pierce Mental Health Advocacy serves both those who seek mental health care and those who provide it. We charge $150.00 for a 30-minute consultations, and for an additional charge, public speaking, treatment strategies, and patient advocacy. For more information, please visit http://www.piercementalhealth.com