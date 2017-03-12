Tim Sullivan, CEO, REV Group “ThoughtFocus delivered a successful SAP S4/HANA implementation within tight time constraints that helps keep pace on next rollouts across our plants to keep moving our business forward”.

REV Group is the largest manufacturer of specialty vehicles with 16 manufacturing plants across America producing over 26 leading brands in RVs, Ambulances, Buses, and Fire Trucks. When the company decided to bring about a transformational change in its business, it chose SAP® S/4HANA to deliver the uniformity and efficiency across its diverse operations. REV also chose ThoughtFocus as the technology partner to drive the multiple SAP implementations across its various locations.

ThoughtFocus today announced two successful rollouts of SAP® S/4HANA at the Parts and the Bus divisions of REV. These deployments are part of a series of rollouts scheduled over the next two years. This success marks a significant milestone, since REV is the first greenfield implementation of SAP® S/4HANA Enterprise Management in North America.

S/4HANA was the platform of choice for REV Group as it is best suited to meet the demands of a high velocity business enterprise. The multi-phase project began with a fast-start implementation of SAP® S/4HANA at REV’s fiberglass manufacturing plant in mid-2016 followed by REV’s Parts organization that integrated GenSuite eCommerce solution.

Earlier this month, ThoughtFocus successfully completed an implementation at REV’s Champion brand of buses. This implementation transitions all the Champion business processes from the legacy system to SAP, including sales, production, purchasing and logistics, warehouse management, quality inspections, and finance and accounting. The solution uses elements of the SAP Vehicle Management System (VMS) and SAP Variant Configuration (VC) while leveraging standard SAP functionality and best practices throughout the end-to-end process.

Tim Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of REV Group, said “ThoughtFocus delivered a successful SAP S4/HANA implementation within tight time constraints that helps keep pace on next rollouts across our plants to keep moving our business forward”.

Stephan Engler, REV Group’s CIO said, “We’re thrilled about these initial successes in the implementations and hope to bring about a transformational change in REV’s operations. It was especially challenging knowing that we were in virgin territory with SAP S4/HANA. We’re happy to have ThoughtFocus as our technology partner driving these SAP implementations. They are one of the few leading firms with experience in implementing SAP S/4 HANA in a greenfield environment”.

Prashanth Sharma, Vice President for Manufacturing Solutions at ThoughtFocus, said, “As REV Group’s strategic partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation, we are pleased with our initial successful rollouts of the program. It is a landmark achievement in the SAP landscape as the S/4HANA solution continues to evolve year after year. REV brought together a diverse set of manufacturers with a mandate to bring uniformity in operations while delivering transformational efficiency, all on a record schedule. I am proud of ThoughtFocus’ exceptional SAP S4/HANA team that is pioneering in its work on SAP. It’s a pleasure working closely with IT and business teams from REV and SAP as we continue with next rollouts at REV.”

About ThoughtFocus

ThoughtFocus is a privately held global company providing IT Consulting and Software Engineering services. It is a premier provider of SAP services to the Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and other manufacturing industries. ThoughtFocus is a valued partner to SAP and one of only a few distinguished companies with experience in SAP S4/HANA greenfield implementations. Its clients are some of most recognized names in manufacturing. With a workforce of over 1,300 professionals, ThoughtFocus is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the US.

ThoughtFocus is funded by the private equity giant, Blackstone.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV is a leading manufacturer of motor vehicles for bus, emergency, specialty and recreation markets worldwide. REV’s lineup of products includes ambulances, fire trucks, shuttle buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, street sweepers, luxury motorhomes and wheelchair accessible vans. REV owns 26 brands, employs more than 6,000 people in 16 different plants in the U.S. and produces more than 20,000 specialty vehicles annually. REV Group recently moved its corporate headquarters from Orlando, Fla., to Milwaukee, Wis. For more information about REV Group, visit http://www.revgroup.com.