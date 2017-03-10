GetResponse Wins a "Killer Content Award" for its Marketing Automation Hub Influencer Campaign The content we’ve created with the help of top influencers not only provides vital information about how to be successful with marketing automation, but it can also help marketers address their customers’ needs more effectively.

GetResponse, the easy-to-use yet advanced online marketing platform with more than 350,000 customers in 182 countries, announced today that the company was selected a winner in the sixth annual Killer Content Awards from DemandGen Report, a leading publication for B2B marketing professionals. GetResponse won the award in the Influencer Campaign category and was honored along with other winners at the 2017 B2B Marketing Exchange conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The Killer Content Awards were created to help recognize organizations that are raising the content marketing bar. Among this year’s winners are such brands as IBM, Oracle, Uberflip, FedEx, and Thomson Reuters.

More than 60% of all marketers agree that implementing marketing automation is a difficult task. The Marketing Automation Hub by GetResponse is an exclusive educational project and a helpful guide to navigate the many different aspects of successful automation programs. Through it, top industry leaders and GetResponse experts share knowledge and educational materials on automation, covering onboarding, strategy development, execution, challenges, misconceptions, and more.

To date, Hub partners and featured experts have included:

Jason Falls, Jeff Bullas, Erik Qualman, Kath Pay, Dave Chaffey, Lon Safko, Ann Handley, Reno Van Boven, Michael Brenner, Jamie Turner, Dave Sutton, Barry Feldman.

"We're incredibly proud of our Marketing Automation Hub project and the team behind it," said Ewa Puchalska, Brand Communications Manager at GetResponse. "The content we’ve created with the help of top influencers not only provides vital information about how to be successful with marketing automation, but it can also help marketers address their customers’ needs more effectively. This is an honor for everyone at GetResponse, and we're excited to be recognized."

New content in the form of webinars, whitepapers, guides, videos, and blog posts is added to the Hub regularly.

Read the Marketing Automation Hub case study here >>

In October 2016, in conjunction with its Marketing Automation Hub, GetResponse launched GetResponse Marketing Automation. The company’s first-ever marketing automation solution combines the most popular automation features available today with a simple and scalable, drag-and-drop interface that can be learned in minutes. Even marketers who aren’t tech savvy can use it to build sophisticated automated campaigns that listen and react to customer behavior – enhancing marketing and accelerating the customer journey.

About GetResponse

GetResponse serves more than 350,000 active users from 182 countries, delivering more than 1 billion permission-based emails per month, with an average deliverability rate higher than 99 percent. For more information, visit: http://www.getresponse.com.