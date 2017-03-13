New White Paper - Want to Execute Strategy and Improve Financial Performance?

S&OP experts, Oliver Wight Americas, announced the release of a new white paper, Want to Execute Your Strategy and Improve Financial Performance? Focus on Demand Management, by Demand Management expert, Todd Ferguson.

Drawing on the author’s experience, the white paper describes three key areas that require focus and competence in linking Demand Management to strategy. These three key areas are: 1) develop a continuous communication culture, 2) drive decisions to the right level, and 3) tell the story quickly.

The author describes the structure of the Demand Review as part of an Integrated Business Planning process. The structure changes when companies link strategy to Demand Management.

The author tells how the culture shifts when Demand Management is linked to strategy. He shares case examples of the advantages companies gain by identifying potential problems early on in executing strategy. He shows how having the time to develop contingency plans increases the likelihood that the strategies and financial goals are achieved.

The white paper also provides examples of dashboards and other visuals that give executives a quick grasp on how well strategies are being executed. The author also emphasizes that information has little value if executives discourage honest communications.

The white paper provides a case example where “brutal honesty” compelled executives to take actions that turned around the company’s financial performance.

