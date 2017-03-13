Participants can use a simple form on Conversational’s contest page to enter, and Carpenter says the process takes less than two minutes.

Virtual receptionist provider Conversational, who recently participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters’ community fundraiser Bowl for Kids Sake, has announced a new contest for business owners that will be run on a monthly basis. The contest, in which Conversational asks current business owners to answer the question, “Why Does Your Business Matter?” in one sentence for a chance to win a variety of prizes, launched earlier this month and due to the number of responses received, will continue to run monthly.

As a virtual receptionist provider, Conversational’s audience is made up of a diverse range of entrepreneurs, small business owners, attorneys, medical offices, and even freelancers. The company created the monthly contest, “Why Does Your Business Matter?” in an effort to better engage the business owner community and to effectively reach more new members in the community.

Marketing Director Debra Carpenter had the idea for a new contest after the Conversational team returned from participating in Bowl for Kids Sake on behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters PEI. The team enjoyed bowling and playing together for a good cause, and Carpenter decided to incorporate a contest (a form of gamification) into Conversational’s content and marketing strategy as a result. Gamification, or the application of game-play elements (competition, point-scoring, rules of play, etc.) in other areas of activity, encompasses contests, website gameplay, and more.

“Why Does Your Business Matter?” offers a few valuable prizes to winning entries: A Visa gift card, inclusion in a press release announcing the winner, and a company spotlight on the Conversational website which includes a link back to the winner’s website. Winners will be announced at the end of each month once all entries are reviewed and considered.

The contest rules are simple: Participants must own a business, be over the age of eighteen as of the time of entry, be a valid resident of the United States, and agree to limit to one entry per month. Participants can use a simple form on Conversational’s contest page to enter, and Carpenter says the process takes less than two minutes.

“It’s easy to enter the ‘Why Does Your Business Matter?” contest, and the Conversational team is excited to review every entry received. By making the barrier to entry as low as possible - no signup needed, no requirements to be a current client, etc. - the team hopes to encourage more business owners to submit their sentence on why their business matters. Every business has a purpose and it is thrilling to be in a position to view and share business owners’ responses as to why their business matters - in their own words. The team hopes to continue adding more great prizes as an additional incentive for the contest. Right now, we are just getting an idea of the general interest in this concept and hope to continue to run the contest monthly.” - Debra Carpenter, Marketing Director

The contest begins each month on the first and ends on the last day of the month. To enter, visit the Conversational contest page.