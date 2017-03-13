Satellite 2017, held March 6-9 in Washington, D.C., is the premier event in satellite communications. Astrapi Corporation was awarded the Grand Prize of the Startup Space Pitch competition at the Satellite 2017 Awards Reception, in recognition of its innovative technology and business strategy. Astrapi was one of approximately one hundred firms entering the competition, and one of only twenty global companies accepted to pitch after a jury review by domain experts. The Startup Space competition was produced in partnership with the Space Frontier Foundation and Access Intelligence, LLC. Astrapi presented Spiral Modulation, an innovative approach providing satellite communications service providers with dramatic spectral efficiency gains, new coherent interference mitigation techniques and power optimization flexibility in order to meet their customers’ increasing demand for more data throughput and other communication benefits.

Astrapi has over forty patents, issued, pending, filed provisionally and covered internationally under Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) provisions defining and controlling an entirely new field – Spiral Modulation. Spiral Modulation opens the door to much higher spectral efficiencies than were previously thought possible and may be applied to increasing the spectral efficiency of traditional signal modulation techniques with minimal re-design to existing radio architecture design.

“For many reasons, satellite communications is a great fit for Spiral Modulation,” said Dr. Jerrold Prothero, Astrapi Founder and CEO. “Power and bandwidth constraints combined with a challenging operating environment create a demand for the advanced capabilities of our novel waveform. We are extremely excited to have won the Grand Prize, particularly considering the high level of competition. It is especially rewarding since this was the inaugural Startup Space competition.” The interest in spiral modulation reflects industry concerns with spectral capacity and interference mitigation. Astrapi’s technology addresses these problems.

ABOUT Astrapi Corporation

Astrapi is the pioneer of spiral-based signal modulation, which opens an unexplored area for innovation at the core of telecommunications. Based on a generalization of Euler’s formula, the foundational mathematics for telecom, Astrapi provides fundamentally new ways to design the symbol waveforms used to encode digital transmissions. By applying new mathematics to signal modulation, Astrapi is able to improve the trade-off between the four fundamental parameters in telecommunications: bandwidth, signal power, data throughput, and error rate. The resulting efficiency translates into higher spectral performance with more bits available at a lower cost.

http://www.astrapi-corp.com

ABOUT Satellite 2017

SATELLITE 2017 unites aerospace thought leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, end-users and enthusiasts together in one place for the largest and most important global satellite technology event of the year. For more than 35 years, SATELLITE has played a critical role in determining how satellites will shape the future of our world. The show welcomes a community of aerospace professionals from every market and field of study, hailing from more than 150 nations around the world.

http://2017.satshow.com/attend/satellite/

ABOUT Satellite 2017 Startup Space

Startup Space is a Shark Tank-style pitch competition where entrepreneurs pitch their business and technology ideas to a panel of highly accomplished space professionals, investors, thought leaders, and fellow entrepreneurs.

Organized into five different groups based on the focus of their product, Startup Space provides a chance to watch lightning talks from up and coming professionals and companies on a variety of topics, including space (or general/tech) entrepreneurship, startup community cultivation, global entrepreneurship, young professional topics and more.

ABOUT The Space Frontier Foundation

The Space Frontier Foundation is an organization of people dedicated to opening the Space Frontier to human settlement as rapidly as possible. Our goals include protecting the Earth's fragile biosphere and creating a freer and more prosperous life for each generation by using the unlimited energy and material resources of space. Our purpose is to unleash the power of free enterprise and lead a united humanity permanently into the Solar System.

https://spacefrontier.org/