Congratulations to these emerging nurse researchers. I look forward to learning from each of them about all they have achieved early in their careers and the tremendous impact their work will have on health and nursing worldwide.

The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) will recognize the Emerging Nurse Researchers at STTI’s 28th International Nursing Research Congress in Dublin, Ireland, 27-31 July 2017. On Friday, 28 July 2017, these three individuals — representing Ghana, the United Kingdom, and the United States — will be presented with the Emerging Nurse Researcher award.

Created in 2015, the Emerging Nurse Researcher award recognizes one nurse researcher from each of the STTI global regions who has received his/her PhD within the last five years and whose research has impacted the profession and the people it serves.

“Congratulations to these emerging nurse researchers,” said STTI President Cathy Catrambone, PhD, RN, FAAN. “I look forward to learning from each of them about all they have achieved early in their careers and the tremendous impact their work will have on health and nursing worldwide.”

STTI’s annual international nursing research congress attracts nearly 1,000 nurse researchers, students, clinicians, and leaders, who learn from evidence-based research presentations. The theme for the 28th congress is Influencing Global Health Through the Advancement of Nursing Scholarship. To view details or register for the event, visit http://www.nursingsociety.org/congress.

2017 Emerging Nurse Researcher Honorees

Parveen Azam Ali, PhD, MScN, RN, RN, SFHEA, FRSA

Lecturer

University of Sheffield

Phi Mu Chapter #490

United Kingdom

Lydia Aziato, PHD, MPhil, FWACN, FFGCNM, BA, RN, ONC

Senior Lecturer

University of Ghana

Chi Omicron Chapter #517

Ghana

Ryan J. Shaw, PhD, RN

Assistant Professor

Duke University School of Nursing

Beta Epsilon Chapter #051

USA

###

About the Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI)

The Honor Society of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau International (STTI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is advancing world health and celebrating nursing excellence in scholarship, leadership, and service. Founded in 1922, STTI has more than 135,000 active members in more than 90 countries and territories. Members include practicing nurses, instructors, researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and others. STTI’s 520 chapters are located at more than 700 institutions of higher education throughout Armenia, Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, England, Ghana, Hong Kong, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malawi, Mexico, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Swaziland, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, the United States, and Wales. Learn more at http://www.nursingsociety.org.