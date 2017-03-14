Open For Service Calling on 241 Cities to Commit to Serving Everyone

Open For Service is calling on 241 cities across the country, representing one city for each year our great nation gained independence, to commit to serving everyone. Join us in creating a community that firmly stands against discrimination, and exists regardless of current legislation, at all times.

Our global directory and sticker raise awareness for the places that demonstrate a commitment to serving everyone, regardless of their race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, faith, political affiliation, nor any combination of those facets of identity. Our users are making the choice to focus on elevating the places that commit to full inclusion.

In 2015, we partnered with the City of Indianapolis to let visitors know that we welcome all people to our city. September 8th, 2016 was even declared “Open For Service Day” by Mayor Joe Hogsett.

When a city or state even has the perception of passing discriminatory legislation, the local businesses suffer most. Visit http://www.241cities.org to learn more and download our partnership document.

Contact Kyle Graden, our new Director of Community Engagement & Education, at kyle(at)openforservice(dot)org , to see how we can join forces to provide the world’s the largest directory of diversity supporting businesses.