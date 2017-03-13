merQbiz, a new company based in Manhattan Beach, California is an industrial marketplace designed to improve the way buyers and sellers of recovered paper do business. With the introduction of their first product, a platform for recovered paper (RCP), buyers and sellers can easily conduct transactions in a safe and secure way. Headed by John Fox as CEO and president (former president of Voith Paper, North America), merQbiz, a joint venture between Voith and BCG Digital Ventures, offers a powerful tool that gives buyers and sellers enhanced transactional efficiency, transparency and profitability.

“merQbiz was developed by digital innovators with deep knowledge of the paper industry to create a marketplace that transforms the buying and selling experience.” says Fox. “After extensive market research with the buyers and sellers of recovered paper, we understood that there was a need for a better way for them to connect directly. Our team is excited to pioneer this unprecedented approach that allows buyers and sellers of recovered paper to add efficiency and profitability to their business.”

The merQbiz experience offers a platform that is easy to use and provides:



Complete transparency via the online marketplace

Consistent control throughout the entire buying/selling process

Comprehensive quality measurements through state-of-the-art technology

A cohesive integrated logistics solution

merQbiz provides a better way to do business. Learn more at: merqbiz.com or call 1-855-merQbiz (1-855-637-7249).

