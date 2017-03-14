“These awards reinforce GuestCentric compromise to deliver to our hoteliers innovative solutions that empower them to build an integrated online strategy without increasing total online spend”, said Filipe Machaz, VP of North of America of GuestCentric.

GuestCentric, the leading provider of cloud-based digital marketing software for hotels, has announced that the company has received a W³ Award by Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts and a Web Award by The Web Marketing Association for its work with the Elk Refuge Inn website design in the 2016 award competitions.

Independent properties strive to conquer their place on the difficult and very competitive hotel online market where users are becoming increasingly more demanding and the competition from larger branded hotels and OTAs like Booking.com and Expedia seems unsurpassable:

“We have been working together with GuestCentric to build our integrated online solution. As a small independent hotel competing with large properties, we needed to have a cutting edge ecommerce website so that we could differentiate ourselves from the competition”, said Barry Hunter, General Manager of Elk Refuge Inn. “GuestCentric team had the capability to reflect our Hotel identity into an incredible website which brought not only an increase in direct bookings and sales, but also website design awards.”

GuestCentric focus on developing technology and online strategies that provide hoteliers with a leveled playing field to compete for digital revenue against large chains and the OTAs:

“These awards reinforce GuestCentric compromise to deliver to our hoteliers innovative solutions that empower them to build an integrated online strategy without increasing total online spend”, said Filipe Machaz, VP of North of America of GuestCentric. “We have an amazing team with a focus on innovation and unique design, treating each hotel as different. With this achievement we now know that Elk Refuge Inn story was successfully reflected into their website, which brought unbeatable results and awards”, concluded Machaz.

About GuestCentric

GuestCentric is a leading provider of cloud-based digital marketing software that helps hoteliers protect their brands, drive bookings and connect to their customers on all digital platforms. GuestCentric all-in-one platform provides hoteliers with award-winning responsive websites for mobile, tablets and desktops; a user-friendly booking engine; a social marketing module to publish deals on Facebook, Twitter and other social networks; and a channel manager to offer rooms on Booking, Expedia, TripAdvisor and hundreds of other channels.

GuestCentric has operations in New York, San Diego, London, Barcelona and Lisbon and is a proud partner of hotels that are part of collections like Design Hotels, Small Luxury Hotels, Leading Hotels of the World and Relais & Chateaux.

For more information, please visit http://www.guestcentric.com.

About Awards entities

The W³ Awards: The W³ Awards honours creative excellence on the Web, and recognizes the creative and marketing professionals behind award winning Websites, Web Video and online Marketing programs. W³ is the first major Web competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies and the smallest firms. For more information, please visit http://www.aiva.org.

The Web Awards: The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help set a high standard for Internet marketing and development of the best websites on the World Wide Web. The Web Marketing Association is the producer of the WebAward Competition. For more information, please visit http://www.webaward.org/