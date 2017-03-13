Complia Health Appoints New Chief Information Officer

“Chris’ wealth of experience and industry knowledge will make him a key addition to the Complia Health team."

Complia Health, a growing global leader in home healthcare and hospice software solutions, announced today it has appointed Chris Azar to the executive team as Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this role, Chris will be responsible for all development and IT operations and play a key role in shaping the technology agenda for Complia Health. Chris comes with a wealth of experience within the industry, having spent over 25-years of IT leadership focusing on software architecture and product development.

Most recently, Chris served as the Chief Architect at Cognizant, leading the healthcare business consulting practice, where he was responsible for working with organizations to effectively drive product convergence and innovation. Prior to that, Chris was the Practice Lead at Kanbay, Inc., a Global IT Services firm acquired by Capgemini where he also worked with companies to effectively streamline business processes and SDLC operations in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals and financial industries.

“Chris’ wealth of experience and industry knowledge will make him a key addition to the Complia Health team. His appointment comes at a time when we need enterprise expertise to help guide us through a period of accelerated innovation and technical investment” said Chris Junker, CEO of Complia Health. “Our new innovations and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team who will fit in with our tenet of innovation and excellent service. I value his expertise and business acumen and we are excited to have Chris continue to support the growth of Complia Health and our information systems.”

Chris’ depth of experience includes serving as the Executive Director of Technology & Product Development at Bluesuit as well as being the Chief Architect & Executive Director of Development at Integrated Capital. Chris has also served as the EA/Product Lead at Ameritrade, where he led PMO, information services, product development, architecture, QA including Web application development, MDM, Integration, business analytics, infrastructure, Cloud, mobile development, and oversaw all new technology initiatives. Additionally, Chris’s has held various leadership positions at multiple startups were he successfully lead these companies to profitability. Chris earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Information Technology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

About Complia Health, formerly Procura Healthcare Software

Complia Health is a leading global provider of technology and expertise for the post-acute and long-term care markets. Nearly 3,000 home health, hospice, palliative care, residential care and community care organizations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care to its clients. Complia Health’s innovative products—including Procura, ContinuLink, Suncoast, Igea, and Progresa—are supported by a team of global health and technology experts located in the United States, Canada, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.