Bel Mondo Beauty, the first domestic brand to develop and market sheet masks made exclusively with all-natural bio cellulose fabrics, today announced the availability of a specialty treatment mask that targets the distinct skin care needs of the décolletage.

Because skin on the décolletage (neckline, upper chest, and shoulders) is thinner than facial skin and has fewer oil-producing glands, it is prone to showing signs of aging and environmental damage – ranging from extremely dry skin with uneven tone (freckling) to skin that has crépey texture and creasing.

Bel Mondo’s Rejuvenating Decolletage Mask (MSRP $15) features the company’s hallmark bio cellulose fabric infused with ingredient superstars niacinamide, sodium ascorbyl phosphate, alpha arbutin, mandelic acid, palmitoyl tripeptide-1, and algae extract. The 15-minute treatment moisturizes intensely, helps skin to appear smoother and brighter, and enhances tone.

“Smart skin care does not stop at the neckline,” stated Bel Mondo Beauty President Lou Martelli. “The décolletage is a strategic focus for estheticians, who can add our new mask to a variety of décolletage services – light exfoliation, blended peels, and microcurrent stimulation – to assure best outcomes when treating this sensitive skin zone.”

Pam Huck, founder of MedSpa Distributors, Inc. (http://www.medspadistributors.com/) agrees. Her distributorship has supplied aesthetics professionals with advanced skin renewal equipment, products, and education for more than a decade, and has represented Bel Mondo’s premium product line for two years.

“Practitioners who offer décolletage services as extensions to facials can really enhance their bottom line,” stated Huck. “Clients want their skin to look and feel ageless, everywhere. Premium masks lines like Bel Mondo’s certainly help to make that happen.”

Bel Mondo offers four types of full facial treatment masks: calming, ultra-hydrating, anti-aging, and brightening. The brand’s under eye treatment, Fresh Eyes, is a popular add-on in spa and salon environments and was recently nominated for an Aestheticians’ Choice Award by the editors of Dermascope Magazine (http://www.dermascope.com).

About Bel Mondo Beauty

Bel Mondo Beauty develops and markets the world’s finest treatment masks, made exclusively from premium bio cellulose fabrics. Our distinctive line of products is sold through spas and medical spas and select retail channels. Visit http://www.belmondobeauty.com for more information, and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BelMondoBeauty) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/BelMondoBeauty).