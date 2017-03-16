Automated Guided Vehicle on Stertil-Koni ST 1130 Mobile Column Lifts, capacity of 116,000 lbs. for a set of four. From a broader perspective, these lifting systems (ST 1130) underscore that Stertil-Koni is the only company of its type in North America that is exclusively dedicated to the heavy duty lifting sector.

For Long Beach Container Terminal Corporation (LBCT), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in and around Long Beach, California -- the second busiest port in the United States – achieving optimal performance and efficiency is mission # 1.

Consider the stakes: The Port of Long Beach, one of the world’s busiest seaports, handles more than 6.8 million 20-foot container units each year with a combined cargo value of $180 billion. What’s more, the location accounts for nearly one in five containers that move through all ports in the entire country.

That’s why LBCT, which helps support the loading and unloading of marine vessels coming from, or departing to the Far East, is so focused on evaluating and embracing the latest technologies to streamline its processes. Recently, LBCT achieved two “firsts” in this quest.

First, LBCT is the first company in North America to utilize a fleet of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to take containers from, or to the yard. In the process, the AGVs work in collaboration with automated stacking cranes that in turn deliver the containers to the truckers, or take the exports out to the yard. The AGVs, which operate in a completely automated area, have a capacity of 70 tons each and require maintenance every 200 hours of running time. And, that’s where another distinction for LBCT comes into play.

Second, LBCT is the first commercial entity in North America to utilize the Stertil-Koni ST 1130 mobile column lifts for vehicle servicing.

These lifts feature a lifting capacity of 29,000 lbs. per column, or 116,000 lbs. for a set of four, and are engineered to deliver an optimal combination of extremely high-capacity lifting along with added productivity, efficiency and durability. The ST 1130, without any reduction sleeves, is designed for tires with an outside diameter from 79 to 88 inches. Therefore, with these specs and a fork length on the column of 25.5 inches, the ST 1130 is engineered to lift very unique container handling vehicles – and more.

Like all Stertil-Koni mobile column lifts, the ST 1130 model also features as standard: overload protection; a dedicated mechanical locking system; and a fully automatic synchronization system that helps ensure proper, level lifting even when the front and rear portions of the vehicle have substantial weight differences – not uncommon in very large work, industrial and off-road vehicles.

Further, in terms of ease of operations, these lifts are wireless, with no interconnecting communication cables required and are indeed mobile -- easily relocated in a maintenance facility by a single operator by means of retractable wheels.

The ST 1130 model also features a Multi Master System, equipped with a control box on each individual column.

Therefore, lifting columns can be operated individually, in pairs or a complete set with the touch of a single button. What’s more, all columns are interchangeable, so they can be used at multiple locations, and have the company’s unique ebright Smart Control System – a brightly illuminated control console that puts all lifting information at the operator’s fingertips.

Noted Dr. Jean DellAmore, president of heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni, “Our new ST 1130 mobile column lifts take heavy duty lifting to an entirely new level. That’s why we are so pleased to see them supporting the activities of Long Beach Container Terminal. From a broader perspective, these lifting systems underscore that Stertil-Koni is the only company of its type in North America that is exclusively dedicated to the heavy duty lifting sector. In that way, we focus every day on maximizing customer up time and streamlining vehicle servicing in the safest, most efficient manner.”

Making it all possible was Southwest Lift & Equipment, an exclusive Stertil-Koni distributor headquartered in San Bernardino, California. Commenting on the installation, Dean McDonald, president of Southwest Lift & Equipment, stated, “We are pleased to contribute to the performance of LBCT and keep those AGVs rolling on schedule. It’s an impressive operation and Stertil-Koni lifts help make the maintenance of the AGVs significantly more efficient.”

Stertil-Koni, a brand of the Stertil Group, is the global market leader in heavy duty vehicle lifts – bus lifts and truck lifts – and is the preferred supplier to the world’s leading companies in the truck and bus industries. Stertil-Koni's breadth of products meets all ranges of lifting needs and includes mobile column lifts with the ebright Smart Control System, two-post, four-post, in-ground piston lifts, platform lifts, half-scissors and its innovative axle-engaging, in-ground, scissor lift configuration, ECOLIFT. The DIAMOND LIFT is now available in a “frame” version, engineered specifically for concrete foundations and ideal for replacement situations. Stertil-Koni USA is headquartered in Stevensville, Maryland. Stertil-Koni has production facilities in Europe, in The Netherlands, and in the USA in Streator, Illinois.

LBCT is a California corporation which is owned by the C.Y. Tung Group, a name synonymous with shipping since the earliest days of international trade. In the mid-1930's, C.Y. Tung began his shipping empire in Hong Kong with four old Yangtze River steamers. Today the Tung Group is one of the largest shipping and financial multinationals in the world.

Long Beach Container Terminal is one of two container terminals solely operated and called at by the OOCL and its Grand Alliance partners. LBCT's principal throughput volume relies on this group. They form an integral part of the international containerized Terminalation business alongside its similarly owned sister terminal in Kaohsiung Taiwan, KOACT.