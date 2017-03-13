AIS Health and Mom’s Meals NourishCare are pleased to announce “Nutrition’s Vital Role Post-Discharge and in Diabetes Management,” a complimentary March 27 webinar. In this hour-long program, two executives from Mom’s Meals NourishCare — Amanda Daines, Director of Research & Development/Nutrition Services, and Nathan Jensen, Vice President of Business Development — will define “Nutrition Reconciliation” and its key role in the recovery and healing plan for patients who’ve just been released from the hospital and for improving patient outcomes.

Webinar participants will learn about the impact nutrition can have in patients post-discharge and in those managing diabetes. The speakers will cover key topics such as:



Importance of nutrition: Nutrition is a critical component of a post-hospital care plan for patients, especially those at high risk for readmissions.

Nutritional Status Screening Tools: The MNA (Mini-Nutritional Assessment) and DETERMINE are the two most used, validated malnutrition screening tools.

Malnutrition as a Leading Predictor of Readmissions: Malnourished patients were two times more likely to be readmitted to the hospital.

Nutrition’s Impact on Diabetes: Lifestyle intervention, including dietary change, is over two times more effective than medication at reducing risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

CMS Guidelines Regarding Nutrition: Patients can qualify for meals under CMS Medicaid Waivers: 1915C Waiver HCBS to remain at home, Area Agencies on Aging or Managed Care Organizations administrator.

Mom’s Meals NourishCare Nutrition Solutions: Programs to support post-acute, chronic care management and long-term care for those aging at home.

Visit https://aishealth.com/sponsored/MM-NourishCare-webinar0317 for more details and registration information.

About Mom’s Meals NourishCare

Mom’s Meals NourishCare is a leading provider of high-quality refrigerated, home-delivered meals for health plans, government and state programs, and individuals and their caregivers. They provide clients a choice of every meal, every order from a selection of menus that support the nutritional needs for major health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and more. For more information, visit http://www.MomsMeals.com

About AIS Health

AIS Health is a publishing and information company that has served the health care industry for more than 30 years. AIS Health’s mission is to provide objective and relevant business and strategic information for health care executives, by developing highly targeted news, data and analysis for managers at health insurance companies, pharmaceutical organizations, providers, purchasers and other health care industry stakeholders. AIS Health, which maintains journalistic independence from its parent company, MMIT, is committed to integrity in reporting and bringing transparency to health industry data. Learn more at https://AISHealth.com and https://AISHealthData.com.