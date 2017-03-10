Rigaku Supermini200 High-power Benchtop Sequential WDXRF Spectrometer

Rigaku Corporation will be attending the March 2017 American Physical Society (APS) meeting, representing its diverse range of X-ray analytical instrumentation. The meeting is taking place March 13-17 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

A scientific program will be presented consisting of more than 105 invited sessions and approximately 600 contributed sessions at which over 9,600 papers will be presented.

Rigaku will be exhibiting in Hall J at the Convention Center at booth #333. Rigaku provides the world’s most complete line of X-ray diffraction (XRD) and X-ray fluorescence (XRF) instruments and components.

Systems include the Rigaku MiniFlex XRD and Supermini200 wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) benchtop systems and the SmartLab multi-purpose diffractometer with small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) and in-plane capabilities.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

