SIGMA Marketing Insights, a data-driven marketing firm based in Rochester, NY, today announced the expansion of their deep data analytics and marketing insights to the Boston area with the opening of their new offices in the town of Rockland, MA.

“While we did consider several major markets in our efforts to expand our footprint on the east coast, our research repeatedly pointed to the innovative city of Boston for this expansion,” stated Stefan Willimann, CEO of SIGMA Marketing Insights in Rochester, NY. “We are very fortunate to have our headquarters in Rochester, where we have access to a distinct concentration of the best data scientist in the business and where we can grow our team with talent entering the workforce from nearby schools like Rochester Institute of Technology and The University of Rochester.”

Martha Bush, President of SIGMA added, “We are excited about the expansion and look forward to offering our expertise throughout the Boston Metro area that has such a long history of best-in-class database companies and agencies. Before joining SIGMA, I experienced the city’s vibrant marketing scene as head of the Direct Marketing Unit at the former Ingalls, Quinn & Johnson Agency on Boylston Street. Boston is, and always has been, a hub of thought leadership and expertise that is difficult to match – and we are very happy to have a stronger footprint there.”

Additionally, SIGMA has successfully recruited Gregg Sullivan, a 20-year veteran to the industry, to join their senior team and lead efforts in this new market. Gregg, a seasoned database marketing professional local to Boston, is excited about the potential. “I’ve been keeping my eye on SIGMA throughout the years and I’m glad to join their team in this important role. We see unlimited potential in new client development and also the chance to grow our current client engagements. We look forward to expanding our efforts in Boston by hiring additional Boston-based account leaders over the next year,” Sullivan offered.

In its 32-year history SIGMA has seen data go from the obscure corners of the marketing world to front and center in most marketing organizations today. While their clients’ needs continue to evolve, SIGMA continues to successfully lead the discussion around insights and analytics, and ultimately, strategy. The team is confident that expanding into Boston will bring them closer to new clients and continue to grow their thought leadership.

About SIGMA Marketing Insights

SIGMA Marketing Insights delivers analytics, strategy, and marketing technology solutions to power customer acquisition, retention, and growth for their clients. SIGMA’s data scientists turn Big Data into customer insights designed to transform leading marketing organizations and agencies. With over three decades of analytics and technology experience, SIGMA helps clients and their marketing teams put data to work to build more successful marketing and sales programs. SIGMA takes the data complexity out of multichannel marketing and helps clients focus on optimization and ROI. For more information visit http://www.sigmamarketing.com