The National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF), a central voice for patient safety since 1997, recently welcomed Xenex Disinfection Services as a member of the NPSF Patient Safety Coalition.

San Antonio, Texas-based Xenex has a patented pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) room disinfection technology designed to quickly destroy the viruses, bacteria, mold, fungus and bacterial spores in health care facilities that can cause infections. This pulsed xenon UV technology has been shown, in multiple peer-reviewed published outcome studies to help hospitals reduce infection rates.

Health care associated infections (HAI) caused by pathogens such as Clostridium difficile (C.diff), Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) are a global problem and predicted to become worse as antibiotic resistance increases. Xenex’s robotic disinfection technology is an effective solution that destroys deadly microorganisms so they do not infect patients and health care workers. Hospitals using Xenex devices have published outcome studies in peer-reviewed journals showing 50-100% decreases in C.diff, MRSA, and surgical site infection (SSI) rates when those hospitals used the Xenex robots to disinfect rooms.

“Health care associated infections negatively impact the lives of millions of patients and families every year and are often preventable. Our mission at Xenex is to stop the pain, suffering, and death caused by these infections by destroying the pathogens that cause them,” said Morris Miller, CEO of Xenex. “In joining the NPSF Patient Safety Coalition, we hope to work with the Foundation and other Coalition members to continue the push to make health care safer for patients.”

Xenex is currently the only ultraviolet disinfection manufacturer that is a member of the NPSF Patient Safety Coalition, which was created to align stakeholders from across the continuum of care in a unifying mission to make health care safer for all. Membership is open to myriad groups, including solutions providers working to address patient safety challenges, professional associations, advocacy organizations, and other similarly committed organizations. Coalition members gain valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and knowledge-sharing through quarterly webinars, an annual member meeting, special projects and events, and other high-value activities.

“Members of the NPSF Patient Safety Coalition share the Foundation’s goal of making health care safer for all,” said Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, president and CEO of NPSF. “We are very pleased to welcome Xenex as a new member and an innovator in patient safety. We look forward to working with them to share knowledge and promote advances in the field.”

About the National Patient Safety Foundation

The National Patient Safety Foundation’s vision is to create a world where patients and those who care for them are free from harm. A central voice for patient safety since 1997, NPSF partners with patients and families, the health care community, and key stakeholders to advance patient safety and health care workforce safety and disseminate strategies to prevent harm. NPSF is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more about the Foundation’s work, visit http://www.npsf.org.

About Xenex

Xenex's patented pulsed xenon Full Spectrum™ UV room disinfection system is a pesticidal device used for the advanced cleaning of healthcare facilities. Xenex's mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by eliminating the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired infections. The company is backed by well-known investors that include Essex Woodlands, Piper Jaffray Merchant Banking, Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Targeted Technology Fund II, Tectonic Ventures, and RK Ventures. For more information, visit xenex.com.