Don’t Look Now, but the Labor Force Participation Rate is Rising

The unemployment report released today shows that the labor force participation rate is trending higher and is up significantly from its September 2015 low point of 62.4 percent. According to today’s report, the rate grew in February to 63 percent, marking the third month in a row that it has increased.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said today that the unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent with 235,000 new jobs created last month.

“A growing labor force participation rate is vital to strong economic growth. Even with the downward pressure of the baby boomer retirement, the rate has ticked up nicely over the last three months. If this trend continues, it’s great for workers and important for overall economic growth,” said Bob Funk, CEO of Express Employment Professionals, and the former Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

Labor Force Participation Rate:

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

2014 62.9 62.9 63.1 62.8 62.8 62.8 62.9 62.9 62.8 62.9 62.9 62.7

2015 62.9 62.7 62.7 62.8 62.9 62.6 62.6 62.6 62.4 62.5 62.5 62.7

2016 62.7 62.9 63.0 62.8 62.6 62.7 62.8 62.8 62.9 62.8 62.6 62.7

2017 62.9 63.0

Source: The Bureau of Labor Statistics

