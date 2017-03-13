LJA Engineering Celebrates 45th Anniversary

LJA Engineering 45th Icon “2017 finds LJA ready for the opportunities ahead while standing firmly on the foundation of our accomplishments, legacy, and momentum.” Jeff Collins, PE, Executive Vice President

LJA Engineering, a leader in the architecture/engineering/construction industry, marks its 45th anniversary this year. With over four decades of experience in the public and private sector, LJA is a highly ranked, premier provider of professional engineering and design services.

“It might seem like 1972 was just yesterday, but LJA’s come a long way from working around Dutch Lichliter’s kitchen table. We’re very proud of the firm’s growth. 650 personnel, 21 offices, and an annual revenue in excess of $120 Million is worth celebrating,” said Bill Jameson, founding partner of LJA.

From the beginning, the firm stood out by recognizing the importance of comprehensive client collaboration and timely, cost-effective delivery. Beyond surveying, planning, design, engineering, and construction services, LJA is highly regarded for imparting invaluable insight and leadership on economic issues, business solutions, and property trends in Texas. The firm has hosted a bi-annual Economic Forecast for the past 12 years to its clients. Reaching capacity crowds, the event showcases top analysts, current data and research, and future-casting on a range of topics that appeal to all sectors of industry from land development, banking, and energy to real estate.

Offering comprehensive engineering and consulting, LJA is organized around six sectors - Public Infrastructure, Land Development, Energy, Rail Services, Surveying, and Coastal & Environmental - meeting the technical needs of public and private entities in community and site development, midstream infrastructure, public works, transportation, water resources, hydrology and hydraulics, and construction services.

LJA’s wide-reaching locations deliver dedicated and responsive teams directly to clients who seek concept-to-completion solutions. A strategic balance of organic growth coupled with carefully aligned acquisitions has positioned us to provide reliable and timely service to our clients and favorable locations for our employees. Over the years, in response to growing client needs and requests, we opened new offices in Texas including Dallas, San Antonio, The Woodlands, Spring, Katy, and Conroe, and in Jacksonville, Florida and Omaha, Nebraska. Each extension of our geographic reach grows the range of our expertise and capabilities. In Texas, key acquisitions have placed us from Corpus Christi to Cedar Park.

An internal culture of dedication, commitment, and client-focused results is indicative of our approach to our work at all levels and evident in the way we conduct our business. Industry recognition is a gauge of this. The firm has received awards not only for project excellence, but more importantly for our ability to connect with our employees, our clients, our communities. National, regional, and local awards over the years include Houston Chronicle Top Work Place and Top 100 Company, HBJ and ABJ Top Engineering Firms, HBJ Best Places to Work, Zweig Group Hot Firm and Fast 100, ENR Top Design Firm, and ENR Top Civil/Structural Firm.

“The main ingredient of our success that has fueled our growth stems from the employees and clients of LJA,” said Calvin Ladner, PE, President and CEO of the Houston-based firm.

LJA is employee-owned with each staff member empowered to make key decisions while being vested in the success of the firm. Company ownership builds loyalty, motivates people to perform their best, and fosters an environment where employees and clients have mutual respect and interest in the successful outcome of each project.

“Satisfied, fulfilled personnel care about the jobs they do and the future of our company. We have a remarkable past and a limitless future… as always, growing together, with our clients and our company-wide family,” said Jeff Collins, PE, Executive Vice President. “2017 finds LJA ready for the opportunities ahead while standing firmly on the foundation of our accomplishments, legacy, and momentum.”

http://www.ljaengineering.com