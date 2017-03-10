2017 Inclusion Revolution Innovation Competition This competition is specifically designed to encourage technology innovators to use their talents to uplift those communities that are left behind far too often

Today, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) announced it is accepting proposals for the Inclusion Revolution Innovation Competition, which will be held as part of CGPS’s 2017 Future of Wealth Summit on April 28, 2017, in Washington, D.C. The competition, which is sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co., will award a $10,000 grant to the innovator who best uses technology to improve the social or economic well-being of traditionally marginalized communities.

Proposals are due by March 31st at 11:59 p.m. and must focus on achieving one of the following outcomes:



The creation of more equitable jobs or business opportunities for women, people of color, or disabled individuals in the technology sector; or

The creation of a product, program, or policy that successfully addresses some of the routine challenges facing women, communities of color, vulnerable youth, the elderly, rural and/or low-income populations, or disabled individuals.

Selected finalists will be invited to pitch their ideas to a panel of business and startup experts in Washington, D.C., at the 2017 Future of Wealth Summit.

“There is no question that the future of wealth lies in technology and innovation, but it is critical that we ensure that this future includes everyone,” said Dr. Maya Rockeymoore, President and CEO of CGPS. “This competition is specifically designed to encourage technology innovators to use their talents to uplift those communities that are left behind far too often.”

The Inclusion Revolution competition is part of a major CGPS initiative to advance programs and policies that offer every individual a piece of the American Dream. The event will cap off the Future of Wealth Summit, April 26-28, 2017, where more than 300 policymakers, journalists, advocates, and experts at the intersection of government, technology, economics, education, health, human and civil rights will discuss and advance solutions to today’s biggest challenges through the lens of technology, inclusion, and social change.

For more information about the competition or to register for the 2017 Future of Wealth Summit, visit http://www.2017summit.globalpolicysolutions.org.

The Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) is a 501(c)(3) that equips businesses and organizations with the tools to effect change, thereby driving society toward inclusion. Drawing on our unique blend of policy and advocacy expertise, CGPS develops strategies, research, programs, policies, and communications that address disparities in health, education, and economic security by race/ethnicity, place, gender, and age.