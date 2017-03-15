New Startup Entertainment Website Looks to Break the Mold

Binge-watchers today love to share about their favorite binge-worthy shows with others. Most people tend to end up in sub-forums scattered across the web where little more than chat-based threads are available. The new company Binge Out hopes to change that with an interactive website where visitors can find a new binge-worthy show, rate it, and share it with others through the website itself.

For the most part, binge-watching is still in its formative stages within pop culture. While watching multiple episodes of a single TV show in one sitting is nothing new in itself, the culture that has cropped up around the simple act has grown exponentially with the introduction of countless major streaming services over the past several years, viewers having created entire communities where they discuss and share the next binge-worthy TV series.

Binge Out hopes to include not only forums through its website, but the ability for visitors to create their own binges, rate them, and then submit them to the site where others can find and share them as well. The startup is also currently running a beta version of a binge selection feature that allows visitors to pick from multiple options, creating their own customized binge selections when they aren't sure what to watch.

Typically, most binge-watchers are not only interested in finding new shows to binge, but finding news surrounding upcoming shows, reading reviews on shows when deciding what to binge next, and finding out about what is going on with their favorite streaming services, including what shows are being added or removed. Binge Out houses its own staff of writers covering current events in streaming service news, along with reviews of shows visitors may want to check out. Their website also offers weekly recommendations of staff-picked shows from dramas and science fictions, to throwback retro series.

What social media and the evolution of chat rooms have done for communities spanning pop culture and beyond is undeniable in its effectiveness in connecting people with shared interests, binge-watchers included. With a company such as Binge Out hoping to give the ultimate experience in this cultural niche of the entertainment industry, the results are a promising place for binge-watchers to congregate in good company.

Check their site out for yourself at bingeout.com.