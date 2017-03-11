Elizabeth Spiers, Founder of Insurrection, will deliver the keynote at the third annual Cynopsis Top Women in Digital Awards. Spiers is also known for her work as the founding editor of Gawker, editor-in-chief of The New York Observer, and more.

A ground-breaking industry luminary, Spiers will offer insights into the challenges and opportunities in the digital world at this moment as well as observations about being a woman in this field.

This event will also recognize women who excel in digital content, marketing, advertising, social media, and online. Among the honorees are employees from ABC, AMC Networks, AT&T, AwesomenessTV, Boingo Wireless, Bounce TV, CBS Interactive, Crown Media Family Networks, DigitasLBi, Discovery Communications, E! Entertainment, EPIX, ESPN, Golf Channel, Horizon Media, Hulu, iHeartMedia, INSP, Intersport, Investigation Discovery, Mindshare, MTV, NBA, NBCUniversal, NFL, Nickelodeon, Octagon, Pixability, Scripps Networks Interactive, Showtime Network, UP TV, Videology, WWE and many more! See the full list here.

Sponsored by FreeWheel, the awards breakfast will take place at the Yale Club in New York City on Tuesday, March 21 from 8:15 - 10:30 a.m. For registration questions, contact Sarah Martinez at sarah(at)cynopsis(dot)com. For sponsorship information or to place a congratulatory ad in the reception program, contact VP of Sales & Marketing Mike Farina at mike(at)cynopsis(dot)com.

