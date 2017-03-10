Nashville Elvis Festival

Elvis® fans from around the world will be traveling to Middle Tennessee for the inaugural Nashville Elvis Festival, taking place March 30-April 2, 2017. Nashville Elvis Festival is a premier Elvis event unlike any other, celebrating the music and legacy of Elvis Presley. The historic Franklin Theatre will serve as the host venue, with additional events taking place at Paragon Studios and GRAYS on Main – all located just south of downtown Nashville in the charming suburb of Franklin.

The 4-day festival will be filled with celebrity appearances, live music performances and on-stage interviews with Elvis Presley’s friends and band members. The festival will also include an Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest with contestants from as far away as Canada, Brazil and Australia.

Two special VIP events will feature live recreations of portions of the “’68 Comeback Special” and an Elvis recording session inside one of Music City’s top recording studios (featured on the hit series, “Nashville”).

Special Guests Scheduled to Appear Include:

Jerry Schilling – Elvis' best friend; Original “Memphis Mafia” member

Brenda Lee – Lifelong friend of Elvis; One of the most iconic female vocalists in history

T.G. Sheppard – Close friend of Elvis; Chart-topping recording artist with 21 #1 singles

Wink Martindale – Lifelong friend of Elvis; Legendary TV & Radio personality

Sandy Martindale – Elvis’ former girlfriend; Dancer in multiple Elvis movies

Collin Raye – Country Music Icon and 10-time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee

D.J. Fontana – Elvis' drummer who played on nearly 500 RCA cuts with Elvis

Donnie Sumner – Toured with Elvis as lead vocalist of JD Sumner & The Stamps

Norbert Putnam – Recorded with Elvis as a member of Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section

Armond Morales – Toured with Elvis as a member of The Imperials

Joanne Cash – Legendary Gospel artist and the younger sister of Johnny Cash

Mary Sarah – One of Country music’s top new artists, as seen on NBC’s “The Voice"

Brian Oxley – Music history buff who recently saved Col. Tom Parker’s home & office

Gina Keltner – Senior Talent Manager at the Grand Ole Opry

Nathan Belt & the Buckles – Award-winning band fronted by Nathan Belt

Jeff Lewis – Award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist, singer-songwriter, actor and emcee

Bill Cherry – 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion; Co-star of Elvis Lives Tour

Jay Dupuis – 2014 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion; Co-star of Elvis Lives Tour

Dean Z – 2013 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion; Co-star of Elvis Lives Tour

EAS Band – Known for their performances all over the world backing tribute artists and giving the feeling and excitement of being at an actual Elvis concert.

In recent months, Nashville Elvis Festival has been receiving a significant amount of media coverage, including interviews with Fox News Radio, Fox News Headlines 24/7, IMUS in the Morning, Phil Valentine Show, Bill Martinez Live, Rockabilly & Blues Hour, Ron Seggi Today, SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, WSMV-TV’s TODAY In Nashville, NewsChannel5’s Talk of the Town, WSM’s Nashville Today, WSM & Heartland TV’s Coffee, Country & Cody, SuperTalk 99.7 WTN’s Michael DelGiorno, Tony Basilio Show, KIX 96, Justin Reed Show, Larry Stevenson Show, For the People with Keith Alan, AXS.com and more.

Nashville Elvis Festival is produced by Music City Festivals, LLC - founded by Nashville entertainment publicist Brian Mayes and Tom Brown, former Vice President of Original Production for Turner Classic Movies (TCM), longtime host of select Elvis Week events and one of the hosts of the Gates of Graceland web series. Brown will also serve as the host for all Nashville Elvis Festival events.

For tickets and information, visit the official website at http://www.NashvilleElvisFestival.com.