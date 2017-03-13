Luxury Outback Stay Offers Unique Benefits to Goway Globetrotters

Stunning views of the Australian outback from private tent accommodation. Dedicated to immersing guests in the outback, Longitude 131° takes full advantage of its desert surroundings, offering travellers a unique sensory experience...

Goway Travel is inviting its Downunder guests to enjoy a complimentary 15-minute scenic helicopter flight, plus private dining experience in the Australian outback when they book four or more nights at Longitude 131°.

Dedicated to immersing guests in the outback, Longitude 131° takes full advantage of its desert surroundings, offering travellers a unique sensory experience with peerless views of Uluru/Ayers Rock. This is also one of Australia’s richest cultural landscapes, where the native Anunga people have lived for thousands of years.

Staying in luxurious, high-ceilinged tents, elevated on red dunes with unobstructed views of Uluru, guests of Longitude 131° can spend their days exploring the region with expert guides, uncovering the complex culture and wildlife of this region. Back at camp, all meals are included, along with an open bar offering premium wines and spirits. Return Ayers Rock airport transfers are also included.

Globetrotters who book four nights or more at Longitude 131° with Goway Travel will enjoy a complimentary helicopter flight, plus a private dining experience with dinner on the Dune Top or poolside. The total value of this offer is AU$600 (over US$450) per couple. Bookings must be made by March 31, 2017 to be eligible.

For reservations and information, visit http://www.goway.com, or call 1-800-387-8850.