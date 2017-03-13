The popular voice of comedic television commercials has decided to lend his talents to public broadcasting. Rob Lowe is the host of the critically acclaimed television series "Informed," which focuses on topics of interest to society today. One of his most recent episodes focuses on education in the field of graphic design.

With the rapid pace of technological advancement, the field of graphic design has changed tremendously. In decades past, graphic design specialists would be forced to bring the equipment to the location and perform their work on-site. Now, technology has given graphic designers everywhere the ability to do their jobs remotely. Computers are now able to visualize the graphic design process in three-dimensional models. This has given rise to a complete shift in the way the field runs. This has led to a marked shift in education in the graphic design field. Now, students are taught to use this technology to their advantage. This has become even more important with how quickly styles and trends shift in the field. In order to be a professional graphic designer, technology has moved to the forefront of the field and the education process. This and more is discussed on this episode of "Informed" with Rob Lowe.

"Informed" with Rob Lowe is a public television series that is carefully reviewed for quality assurance prior to being distributed to partners for national broadcast. The series has received multiple awards and accolades in recognition of its quality programming.