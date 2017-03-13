August Schell Recognized as Recipient of 2017 Splunk Partner+ Award

August Schell: Cybersecurity Without Boundaries "As a member of the Splunk Partner+ Program since 2012, we are extremely proud to accept this recognition from the leading software platform for operational intelligence"

August Schell, champion of delivering Cybersecurity Without Boundaries, today announced it has received the Public Sector Professional Services Partner of the Year for exceptional performance and commitment to the Splunk® Partner+ Program. The Public Sector Professional Services Partner of the Year recognizes a Splunk partner who is actively engaged in services implementations and a strong commitment to training and certification of their organization.

The Splunk Partner+ Awards are designed to recognize members of the Splunk ecosystem for industry-leading business practices and dedication to constant collaboration. Areas of consideration for an award include commitment to customer success, innovative program execution, strategic business outcome-focused programs, investment in Splunk capabilities, and creative sales techniques.

"We thrive on delivering cybersecurity capabilities to organizations involved in the security of our country, and as a member of the Splunk Partner+ Program since 2012, we are extremely proud to accept this recognition from the leading software platform for real-time Operational Intelligence,” says Bill Schell, founder and CEO, August Schell.

“Congratulations to August Schell for being recognized as the Public Sector Professional Services Partner of the Year,” said Cheryln Chin, vice president of global partners, Splunk. “The Splunk Partner+ Program delivers the resources, training, enablement and support needed for a positive and profitable partner experience with Splunk, while providing the framework for partners drive customer success and adoption. The Splunk Partner+ Awards highlight outstanding partners like August Schell for their distinguished performance, commitment to customer success, investment in Splunk capabilities, and collaboration with Splunk.”

Winners of the Splunk Partner+ Awards reflect the top-performing partners globally within specific technology markets. All award recipients were selected by a group of the Splunk executives and global partner organization. Read more about the Splunk Partner+ Program.

