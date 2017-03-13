By addressing issues with the scalp and creating a healthy environment, it amazingly improves the texture and growth of new hair.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, Kayla Martell will be guest speaker at the National Women's Hair Loss Seminar sponsored by New Look Institute of San Jose. Losing her hair at age 11 due to Alopecia didn't stop Kayla from pursuing her dream to be a finalist in the Miss America Pageant. She competed bald in local competitions until a judge suggested she do something about her hair loss. Kayla found her solution and jokingly states "you have to have hair to wear the crown!"

Having personally experienced the pain of losing her hair and not knowing where to go for help, Kayla now travels the US educating women on their options and connecting them to reputable hair loss studios. The purpose of this seminar is to provide the most up-to-date information on hair loss services, products and treatment. One of the most important trends in the hair loss industry is hair fitness, a trichological approach to detecting problems with the hair follicle and scalp, helping to reverse or slow down hair loss.

Also speaking at this event will be Rhonda McCarthy who is nationally known for her work in the hair loss industry. "Sima and I were recently at an international conference in which the focus of discussion was trichology, the science study of the scalp and hair follicles. We'll also discuss other solutions now available to fight thinning and aging hair."

Hosting this event is Sima Hilde from New Look Institute. This free seminar will be held Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017, 7:00pm - 9:00pm at the office of New Look Institute at 1190 S. Bascom Avenue #239, San Jose, CA. For RSVP or questions call 408-279-4247 or visit http://www.newlookinstitute.com.

“Kayla is so down to earth and so willing to share her stories about hair loss and her journey to find answers," says Sima Hilde, owner of New Look Institute. "Kayla and Rhonda visited several years ago, and we had to expand the seminar to more times. I'm hoping those who didn't get to meet them can come back for this event. So many more options now exist. It's going to be a fun evening and very informative."

New Look Institute serves the greater San Francisco and San Jose area, providing the most advanced solutions for hair loss.

All attendees will receive a no obligation hair and scalp analysis during their confidential consultation. Refreshments will be served. For more information and to RSVP go to http://www.newlookinstitute.com or call 408-279-4247.

