Guests can treat Vail, CO, as their hometown with Antlers at Vail’s new Ultimate Vail 30-Day Live Like a Local package. When you stay at the Antlers for an extended period of time, you truly become a part of our family. —GM Magda King

The hidden hikes, the best steak in town, the off-the-beaten-track bars, the unbeatable shopping bargains – these are all insider tips that visitors to the Vail Valley wish they had from the get-go. Now they can, with the Ultimate Vail 30-day Live Like a Local package from Antlers at Vail hotel in Vail, Colorado.

The unusual month-long lodging package offers an ideal opportunity to maximize a visit to Colorado’s favorite mountain town. The knowledgeable staff at Antlers is committed to helping travelers immerse themselves in the bounty of the area, and the Ultimate Vail 30-day Live Like a Local package allows vacationers to shed their tourist status and explore with confidence.

“When you stay at the Antlers for an extended period of time, you’re not only our guest – you truly become a part of our family,” says Antlers at Vail General Manager Magda King. “Our concierge team, and really, our entire staff, is happy to recommend favorites and coordinate everything for you, from extreme sports activities to relaxing massages in the comfort of your home away from home.”

The 30-Day Live Like a Local package not only includes Antlers’ Platinum-ranked lodging tax-free, it also features complimentary lawn tickets for the incomparable Bravo! Vail Music Festival and Vail International Dance Festival, as well as Vail Jazz Festival and Vail Summer Bluegrass Series tickets (depending on event dates).

Guests can visit Vail’s popular Sunday farmers market and create home-cooked meals in the fully equipped kitchen that’s part of all Antlers at Vail guest suites, from studios to 4-bedroom luxury residences. And they can take advantage of the hotel’s long list of unexpected complimentary amenities, from loaner bikes for cruising around town and unlimited Vail Athletic Club access, to loaner GoPro cameras and specialty kitchen appliances like espresso machines and crockpots.

In addition, one family dinner will be prepared by in-house caterer Chef Barry Robinson, delivered to the suite and ready for reheating at your convenience. Guests may choose from a menu of dinner options, including beef and vegetable stew, chicken pot pie ragout and traditional spaghetti and meatballs.

By the end of the 30 days, guests will feel as though they’ve been in the Vail Valley all their lives.

“Because we share our local secrets and strive to ensure that everyone has a seamless mountain experience, we have a lot of repeat long-term guests who come year after year for the unpretentious and warm, welcoming service that Antlers features,” King says. “We created this package to share the experience beyond our regular in-the-know guests. Who wouldn’t enjoy a month checking out all Vail has to offer?”

Antlers at Vail’s 30-day tax-free pricing plus perks is available April 15 – Nov. 15, 2017, and varies by dates (peak season June 15 – Sept. 15). Prices start from $1,850 for 30 days in a studio, one bedroom or one bedroom with bunks through June 14; additional person or pet is $250/month. As always, Antlers at Vail charges no resort fees.

The Antlers at Vail offers a relaxed Vail lodging experience in a fabulous mountain setting. In addition to being awarded Vail's highest-level Platinum lodging rating, the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and GreenLeader status, Antlers was recently named a "Best Ski Hotel for Families" by Curbed Ski. With condominiums ranging from studio suites to four-bedroom penthouses, every Antlers unit enjoys a fully equipped kitchen, fireplace, balcony, daily maid service and complimentary Wi-Fi and parking.

