PAINWeekEnd (PWE) Oklahoma City, on April 22 at the Renaissance Oklahoma City Convention Center at 10 North Broadway Avenue, will be an educational and exciting program providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 6.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain.

Oklahoma is in a healthcare crisis. The state ranks 46th in America for premature death and 48th in access to primary care physicians. Many hospitals are declaring bankruptcy. How can practitioners help? Attend PWE Oklahoma City.

Course topics/titles (subject to change) include Ain’t Misbehavin’: Decreasing and Managing Pain Patient Aberrant Behavior; Functional Pain Syndromes; Nonopioid Analgesics: Antidepressants, Adjuvant Therapies, and Muscle Relaxants; The Five Coping Skills That Every Patient Needs; Assessing and Managing Insomnia in Patients with Chronic Pain; Not for Human Consumption: New Drugs of Abuse and Their Detection. In addition, there will be commercially supported activities addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics.

To see the complete agenda and more information about this or other PAINWeekEnd Regional Conferences, go to painweekend.org.

The online registration fee for this PAINWeekEnd Conference is $129. PAINWeekEnd registrants are further offered the opportunity to register for the 2017 PAINWeek National Conference, September 5-9, in Las Vegas, for $200 off the current online published price.

PAINWeekEnd is provided by Global Education Group. About Global Education Group:

Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.