Animals come to life to help Mowgli understand the jungle and figure out where he belongs. Experience the fantasy, comedy, costume, and scenery of the Lilly Theater come together in a familiar and exciting way in The Jungle Book musical adapted for stage.

Experience Mowgli and his friends like never before in a wild live action production of The Jungle Book at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. This living storybook invites the audience to join Mowgli as he faces the mesmerizing Kaa and the terrifying Shere Khan as he struggles to discover where he truly belongs.

The Children’s Museum shows always have a little something for everyone. “We try to make every show interactive in some way,” Lilly Theater Manager Krista Layfield said. “We perform scenes in realistic settings, and we really try to make our audiences feel immersed, as if we have transported them to a different time and place, both with the scenery and the storytelling.”

Adapted and created specifically for a younger audience this interpretation of Rudyard Kipling’s classic story, written by local playwright Ben Asaykwee, will have its world debut on March 11th and run through April 15th. Families can watch the cast of five actors transform into the animal characters of The Jungle Book before their eyes through costumes, lighting, and special effects. Complete with original music, spoken word poetry and swinging stunts, this 45 minute musical will keep families humming all the way home.

Tickets to The Jungle Book and all Lilly Theater productions are free with museum admission and are available on a first-come first-served basis. Experience the fantasy, comedy, costume, and scenery of the Lilly Theater come together in a familiar and exciting way.

