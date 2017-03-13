Micross today announced that it has secured AS9100 Rev. C / ISO9001:2008 certification at its premier wafer bumping and wafer-level packaging research & fabrication facility, Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology, LLC (Micross AIT) located in Research Triangle Park, NC. The interconnect technologies Micross AIT provides are wafer-level packaging, copper redistribution, Cu pillar interconnects, through silicon vias (TSVs), Quilt PackagingTM, wafer level vacuum packaging, as well as any combination of these technologies for commercial, private and government customers.

“Micross AIT is extremely pleased to be able to offer this accreditation to its customers. The RTP team worked extremely hard to make this happen; we also appreciate the encouragement and support from the broader Micross organization to prioritize this initiative. This certification re-affirms our commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality as we continue servicing the needs of our commercial and research customers”, stated John Lannon, General Manager of Micross AIT.

Micross AIT has been at the forefront of the development of such interconnect and packaging technologies for more than 25 years, making them accessible to external organizations for a wide variety of advanced applications. Micross AIT continues to provide application-based solutions for government and industry clients, as well as collaborate with commercial and academic partners in technology areas such as advanced sensor arrays and high-performance computing.

For additional information, visit http://www.micross.com/advanced-interconnect-technology.aspx or contact Alan Huffman, Director of Engineering at alan.huffman(at)micross(dot)com.

About Micross

Micross is the leading one-source, one-solution provider of Bare Die & Wafers, Advanced Interconnect Technology, Custom Packaging & Assembly, Component Modification Services, Electrical & Environmental Testing and Hi-Rel Products to manufacturers and users of semiconductor devices. In business for more than 35 years, our comprehensive array of high-reliability capabilities serve the global Defense, Space, Medical, Industrial and Fabless Semiconductor markets. Micross possesses the sourcing, packaging, assembly, test and logistics expertise needed to support an application throughout its entire program cycle.

About Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology

Micross Advanced Interconnect Technology offers advanced packaging and 3D integration solutions that enable higher-performance systems with decreased size, weight, and power (SWaP). We provide a wide variety of advanced interconnect technologies for realizing your next-generation electronic systems inclusive of flip-chip and wafer-level packaging, through-silicon vias (TSV), through-glass vias (TGV), high-density (fine-pitch) interconnects and fabrication of Si or glass interposers. Micross AIT houses a state-of-the-art microfabrication facility that allows us to provide development, custom (flexible) prototyping and production services for our customers.