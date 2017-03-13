Uniweld's tools provide an added value and performance to the technicians’ work. - Mario Portillo, International Sales Executive

The training focused on Uniweld’s new innovative brazing technologies available for HVAC/R systems and emphasized safety. HVAC/R technicians attended the 3 day seminars, which Uniweld collaborated with host Refrimart de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Uniweld’s long time authorized distributor in the Southeast region of Mexico. Refrimart distributes Uniweld products through its 20 branches and is headquartered in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico.

Mario Portillo, International Sales Executive for Latin America & Caribbean, conducted Uniweld’s training session focusing heavily on the unique features and benefits of the HVAC/R tools which Uniweld manufactures at its Fort Lauderdale plant. “HVAC/R technicians can select from a multitude of brands, and although many may look alike, it is important to understand the unique features and benefits which Uniweld offers in its products. Uniweld's tools provide an added value and performance to the technicians’ work,” stated Mario Portillo.

Uniweld’s NitroVue™ Nitrogen Flow Indicator, EZ Turn™ Anti-Blowback hoses and Cap’n Hook ® tips were among Uniweld’s featured products. The NitroVue™ flow indicator provides the perfect solution when purging and brazing systems. The NitroVue™ is an easy to read flow indicator which gives complete control over the flow of nitrogen gas during the brazing of copper tubing in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration systems. The EZ Turn™ Anti-Blowback hose has a thrust bearing that reduces friction so the service hose can be easily connected to the access fitting while under pressure. The compact design fits in tight work spaces. Attendees appreciated the true benefit the adaptor provides by not having refrigerant leak and avoiding refrigerant finger burns. Cap'n Hook® flame tips have been designed to have multiple simultaneous flames, providing 100% heat distribution around the copper tube when brazing. Cap'n Hook® models are available for brazing up to 1", 2" and 3" copper tubes.