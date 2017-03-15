This partnership between Harbortouch and TouchTunes is a perfect marriage between two best-in-class technology providers.

TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, available in 65,000 bars and restaurants, today announced an exclusive partnership with Harbortouch, a leading national point-of-sale (POS) system and merchant services provider which has served over 300,000 businesses across the country and currently processes over $12 billion in payments annually.

Harbortouch offers an unparalleled "free" POS program to restaurants, bars, and retail stores that provides a full-featured POS system with no up-front costs. Through this unique partner program, TouchTunes operators can now offer Harbortouch POS systems to their existing and prospective customers.

“We are excited to bring this unique new business opportunity to our operators and venues,” stated TouchTunes President and CEO Ross Honey. “Harbortouch is a leader in their market and they are the perfect partner for our operators who can now offer their venues an affordable way to upgrade their business to a state-of-the-art POS system.”

“This partnership between Harbortouch and TouchTunes is a perfect marriage between two best-in-class technology providers that both serve a common customer – bars, restaurants and other local businesses. We are very excited to extend Harbortouch’s innovative POS solution to TouchTunes operators and venues,” stated Harbortouch CEO Jared Isaacman.

About TouchTunes

TouchTunes is the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform, featured in more than 65,000 bars and restaurants across North America and 75,000 globally. TouchTunes' platform provides location-based digital solutions that encourage social interactions through shared experiences. Music is the core of TouchTunes' experience, with millions of songs played daily across the network and a mobile app that lets users find nearby jukebox locations, create playlists, and control the music in-venue directly from their phone. The mobile app is available on iTunes and Google Play, and has been downloaded seven million times. TouchTunes' award-winning products and services also include an integrated photo booth, the first fully-licensed commercial karaoke system, and an interactive TV messaging and engagement solution. TouchTunes Media is a highly scalable digital out-of-home activation platform that provides targeted advertising and promotional opportunities for consumer brands. TouchTunes is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Montreal, London and Vancouver. For more information visit http://www.touchtunes.com and follow TouchTunes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest jukebox news.

About Harbortouch

Harbortouch is a leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) systems and is a pioneer of the POS-as-a-Service business model, having served over 300,000 merchants in 17 years in business and currently processing more than $12 billion annually. The company offers a revolutionary free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support. A six-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree and recipient of numerous industry awards, Harbortouch has been widely recognized for its innovative and disruptive POS and payment solutions. For additional information, visit http://www.harbortouch.com.