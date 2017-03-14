We are proud to partner with Shenzhen GTA Education Tech Ltd. and work together to drive innovation and education, transportation, travel and other applications in China and in U.S. education.

Silicon Valley-based mixed reality education provider, zSpace, Inc., and Shenzhen GTA Education Tech Ltd., a leader in smart education solutions in China, today announced a comprehensive strategic partnership to develop vocational training applications on the zSpace platform – a critical step in advancing the career and technical education (CTE), particularly in the health sciences, robotic and automotive industries.

zSpace, an educational solution that combines elements of VR and AR, on an all-in-one computer, to create lifelike and interactive experiences for students, is currently available in more than 400 school districts, medical schools, and universities across the world. Using zSpace’s mixed reality technology, Shenzhen GTA Education Tech Ltd. will develop immersive CTE applications for the Chinese Market, as well as offer technical support and value-added customer service, such as teachers’ training programs, throughout the country. Later this year, the applications will be localized and made available in the United States.

Based on the lifelike, interactive experiences that mixed reality naturally brings about, these applications will help overcome several existing problems in the classroom, such as understanding complex concepts, budgeting for expensive equipment, and the ability to repeat experimental procedures, and dangers from explosive or toxic materials. By solving these problems using mixed reality applications, educators will enjoy a better teaching experience while students will acquire knowledge and skills more easily.

“The rapid industrial development in China has brought opportunity to the virtual reality market and vocational education innovation and development has brought new opportunities to Shenzhen GTA Education Tech Ltd.,” said Yu Zhongwen, president of the China Association of Vocational and Technical Education and president of the National Private Vocational and Technical Education Branch.

“We are proud to partner with Shenzhen GTA Education Tech Ltd. and work together to drive innovation and education, transportation, travel and other applications in China and in U.S. education,” said Paul Kellenberger, zSpace president and CEO.

About Shenzhen GTA Education Tech Ltd.

Established in 2000, Shenzhen GTA Education Tech Ltd. is a leading giant in “smart education”services, high-end financial information services and professional data services. It offers integrated solutions of smart education to educational institutions, ranging from those focused on early childhood education to college and university as well as vocational education. Such solutions incorporate top-down design, educational informatization, teaching and training simulation software, modern educational equipment, educational resources and value-added services. In addition, GTA also provides vocational skills training for the public on O2O education platforms (MOOC and more), as well as integrated solutions for data application, financial research and trading to financial and investment institutions. For more information, visit http://www.gtafe.com.

About zSpace

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. Our product, zSpace®, combines elements of VR and AR, on an all-in-one computer, to create lifelike experiences that are immersive and interactive. Among its numerous awards and accolades, zSpace was named “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, Inc., “Best in Show at ISTE” by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and was ranked #143 on the 2016 Inc. 500 list. zSpace is a privately held, venture backed company located in Sunnyvale, California, and has been granted more than 25 patents for its innovative technologies. For more information, visit http://www.zspace.com, or follow on Twitter @zSpace.