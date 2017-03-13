“Our solutions enable an integrated system of care among trauma-informed recovery oriented service providers, payers and the individuals, families and communities they serve.”, said Ramana Reddy, President/CEO of EnSoftek.

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services is a leader in development and delivery of services in the areas of housing, residential care, prevention services, Opiate treatment, outpatient services to children, incarcerated persons and dually diagnosed adults (SMI/SA) is implementing DrCloudEHR™ to address a wide variety of needs for various programs to enhance and improve documentation, health outcomes and quality measures.

EnSoftek’s commitment to provide consistent quality care while measuring and documenting outcomes, “The Golden Thread ™” module to insure audit compliance, revenue cycle management and an easy to use program were some of the major driving factors in selecting DrCloudEHR™., said Ramana Reddy, President/CEO of EnSoftek.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of this system-wide transition of care delivery. As we leave behind the older illness related models of care and turn our sights on the expansion of a wellness and recovery orientation, new opportunities abound” said Jeff Jorde, M.Ed., President/CEO, Southwest Behavioral & Health Services.

About DRCloudEHR Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and EnSoftek, Inc.

DrCloudEHR Healthcare Solutions, wholly owned subsidiary of EnSoftek, Inc, is a premier provider of Electronic Health Records system, DrCloudEHR™, with modules and solutions focused Health and Human services and Integrated Care (Primary Care and Behavioral Health). Special attention has been given to allow organizations the ability to easily document and then assess patient outcomes based upon objective data.

DrCloudEHR™ provides HIPAA compliant Electronic Health Records support along with powerful features like: rich practice management, patient management, revenue cycle management, disconnected module, mobile devices and enabling collaboration and Health Information Exchange support.

EnSoftek, Inc. is an "Enterprise Solutions and Professional Support Services" company. The Company provides diversified services to both public and private sector enterprises, including Information Technology, Research and Development (R&D), Cloud Computing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions, Document/Records Management Solutions and services, and Business Operations Support.

http://www.drcloudehr.com ; http://www.ensoftek.com

About Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, Arizona

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, established in 1969 as a federally funded program, employs over 900 full-time staff and an additional workforce available from part-time positions and contracts. Staff and volunteers reflect the cultural diversity of the community. SB&H is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of approximately 15 community volunteers and service areas include the Phoenix metropolitan area, rural Maricopa County, Gila, Pinal, Mohave, Coconino, and Yavapai Counties.

Over the past several years, Southwest Behavioral & Health Services has experienced rapid growth of its behavioral health programs and has developed a reputation as an innovative leader in behavioral health.

http://www.sbhservices.org/