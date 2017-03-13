South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center and Culture Shock Miami co-present DRUMLine Live on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 8:00 PM on the Main Stage of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

DRUMLine Live is the newest live production created by the musical team led by Don P. Roberts, who was the Executive Band Consultant for the hit movie, Drumline. Among the hits featured are The King (A Tribute to Michael Jackson), It’s Halftime (Salute to Prince Rogers Nelson) and Come Join the Parade.

DRUMLine Live is an international tour based on the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band tradition. With riveting rhythms, bold beats and ear-grabbing energy, the stage show is a synchronized musical showcase of the HBCU experience. Incorporating original compositions and soul-infused interpretations of top 40 hits, group performances range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

Watch a video teaser!

https://youtu.be/2Nbrn9QzrAU

In addition to the regular performance of DRUMLine Live, the audience will be treated to a pre-show performance by the winner of the "DRUMLINE Drum Off," sponsored by South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center and Culture Shock Miami. The winning drumline is Miami Carol City Senior High School - Black Out Express. They will perform on the Plaza of South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center and will lead the audience into the concert hall for the DRUMLine Live performance.

Here are some highlights of what critics had to say about DRUMLine Live:

"Drumline Live marched…with explosive energy that quickly rubbed off on the rowdy audience, with hooting, hollering, clapping and even a little dancing..."

Lehigh Valley Music; Lehigh Valley, PA (December 5, 2011)

"Perhaps most consistently remarkable during the overall performance was the skill with which incredibly talented musicians simultaneously danced (always with a sense of fun and spontaneity, and often with a sense of humor…The energy level – including pretty much the entire crowd…never dissipated…See it."

Philadelphia Jewish Culture Examiner; Philadelphia, PA (October 26, 2011)

"DRUMLINE LIVE has made its way across the country, showing the thrill, the musical genius and the true flavor of the ever-exciting HBCU half-time show."

The Star-Ledger; Newark, NJ (February 11, 2011)

"Taking us on a journey through the timeline of music directly responsible for our modern drumlines, the cast begins with a scene of brightly garbed drummers, entertaining us with African drums and tribal dances, giving us the message right from the start that this wasn’t a concert where anyone could be anything but titillated to the extremes of their sensibilities."

Nashville Examiner; Nashville, TN (November 10, 2011)

"The spectacle did not disappoint as the cast dazzled the audience with fancy footwork, comedic scuffles and a blast of marching band tradition…By the end of the hair-raising gospel routine, members of the band were playing in the aisles and the entire audience was brought to their feet…Audience members who thought the stage would be the last place to see the cast were surprised when every cast member…flooded the aisles to dance out to the lobby."

Tennessee Journalist; Knoxville, TN (March 6, 2011)

"DRUMLINE LIVE stirs the adrenaline and thrills the soul."

The Examiner; Washington, DC (February 26, 2011

Full price tickets are $35 to $67.50. These tickets are available online at SMDCAC.org or through the SMDCAC box office by calling 786-573-5300. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Student, senior, and military discounts available. The Center is located at 10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay.

$5 tickets are available to 13-22 year olds and one accompanying guest, exclusively through CultureShockMiami.com. $5 Culture Shock Miami tickets are not sold through the SMDCAC Box Office or through SMDCAC.org. Culture Shock Miami ticket sales for this performance end at midnight on Friday, March 31, 2017. Student ID and TicketWeb confirmation is required when picking-up tickets at will call.

ABOUT DRUMLine Live

DRUMLine Live is based on the performances of half-time entertainment at sports events of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs.) HBCUs are institutions of higher learning that were established before 1964 with the intention of serving the African American community. There are more than 100 historically black colleges and universities in the United States, located almost exclusively in the Southeast.

HBCUs were established after the Civil War as places of dignity and hope where young people had an opportunity to become professionals in the work place. These reconstruction era schools became the backbone of higher education for African Americans. It was in these bastions of higher education that the tradition of the show style marching band was born. This tradition began more than fifty years ago, at schools such as Florida A&M, Southern, Grambling, Jackson State and Tennessee State Universities, which have long been considered the nation’s preeminent black college marching band schools. HBCU marching bands began, as most do, as support for the college football team. They have since grown into a sport of their own, featuring characteristic high stepping, funky dance rhythms, and exciting musical repertoire ranging from classical to Top 40.

DRUMLine Live is the brainchild of Don P. Roberts who served as the Executive Band Consultant for the Twentieth Century Fox hit movie, Drumline. Roberts was responsible for training the actors, writing the precision drills and rehearsing the band. As the chief band consultant, he played a vital role in the making of Drumline and its success. The movie received national and international acclaim. In 2003, it was nominated by the NAACP as “Most Outstanding Motion Picture.” It was also nominated for an “American Choreography Award” for outstanding achievement in a feature film. Mr. Roberts was also appointed as the Executive Band Consultant for the VH-1 and Fox Television Studios movie, Drumline: A New Beat, which is the long-awaited sequel to Drumline. The movie premiered on VH-1 in October 2014 and was nominated for "Best Music Supervision" for Television: Long Form and Movies, by the Guild of Music Supervisors. Every year VH1 re-airs Drumline: A New Beat in honor of Black History month, as recent as February 2016.

ABOUT SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community.

ABOUT CULTURE SHOCK MIAMI ( http://www.CULTURESHOCKMIAMI.COM )

CULTURE SHOCK MIAMI, a program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, is designed to introduce the next generation of audience members to live arts and cultural experiences at the age when they are beginning to make their own entertainment decisions. Based on research that shows most people begin their appreciation for the arts at a young age, Culture Shock Miami is founded on the premise that when kids make the arts a regular entertainment choice, they are more likely to become full-price ticket buyers and subscribers of the future. Culture Shock Miami offers $5 tickets for students (ages 13-22) to performances provided by more than 100 organizations, including top music, theatre, dance, and performing arts presenters in Miami-Dade County. With each $5 student ticket, a second $5 ticket may be purchased for an accompanying guest of any age. Tickets are on sale now through CULTURESHOCKMIAMI.COM. In addition to performing arts, students can get two-for-$5 or free admission passes to many South Florida museums, landmarks, and cultural destinations. For more information about this exciting program, please call Christina Tassy-Beauvoir or Mary-Margaret Dale at 305/375-1949.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County’s art collection. The Department also manages, programs and operates the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, a campus of state-of-the-art cultural facilities in Cutler Bay, as well as Miami Dade County Auditorium, Joseph Caleb Auditorium and the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire community. Through staff, board and programmatic resources, the Department, the Council and the Trust promote, coordinate and support Miami-Dade County’s more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident artists through grants, technical assistance, public information and interactive community planning. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council.

