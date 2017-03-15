Professional sports ambassadors from Athletes For CARE, a national not-for-profit organization launching later this spring, will headline a “Sports and Cannabis” panel at the inaugural 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo (WMCCExpo), April 21-22, 2017, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Boulevard, in Pittsburgh.

Former National Football League (NFL) players Marvin Washington, Nate Jackson, Eben Britton, and Todd Herremans will lead a comprehensive discussion on medical cannabis in professional sports on Friday, April 21, from 2-3 p.m.

Hosted by Compassionate Certification Centers™ (CCC) and Greenhouse Ventures LLC, medical cannabis meets business innovation at the national physician-led conference.

The WMCCExpo will feature educational seminars, professional training workshops, networking opportunities, and dynamic panels on the industry’s most compelling issues.

Founded by pro athletes, Athletes For CARE is dedicated to raising awareness for important issues facing both professional athletes and the public at large. The newly formed organization advocates for research, education and compassion when addressing these challenges.

“I look forward to attending the 2017 World Medical Cannabis Conference and Expo as a representative of Athletes for CARE. Events like the WMCCExpo provide a much-needed platform for us to address the many health concerns facing former professional athletes and engage in honest dialogue about holistic and non-toxic solutions,” said Nate Jackson, former NFL player for the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to the “Sports and Cannabis” panel, the WMCCExpo will feature presentations on the potential medical benefits of cannabinoids with experts in the field of science and medicine.

“Many athletes or ex athletes already benefit from Medical Cannabis in its use for treating chronic pain and its symptoms. The use of Medical Cannabis may likely also expand into other areas that directly affect athletes, including concussions and psychiatric disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, or depression," stated Dr. Bryan Doner co-founder of Compassionate Certification Centers.

Concussions and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) are associated with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a dreaded condition of the brain caused by repeated head trauma.

In a recent study conducted by Boston University, CTE was identified in 96% of NFL players and 79% of all football players examined. The topic has made national sports headlines and continues to raise questions about the future of the American sport.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to openly discuss how cannabis has helped me personally, both in my everyday life, as well as throughout the course of my career in the NFL. I look forward to sharing my story with the hopes that it could possibly help others to better understand the cannabis plant and its many uses,” stated former Philadelphia Eagles player Todd Herremans

The WMCCExpo will feature former professional athletes and renowned doctors including:



Eben Britton, Athletes For CARE ambassador, Former NFL offensive linesman

Todd Herremans, Athletes For CARE ambassador, Former NFL offensive guard

Nate Jackson, Athletes For CARE ambassador, Former NFL player and published author of "Slow Getting Up: A Story of - NFL Survival from the Bottom of the Pile" and "Fantasy Man"

Marvin Washington, Athletes For CARE ambassador, NFL Super Bowl Winner & Cannabis Advocate

Dr. Cyril Wecht, Forensic Science Consultant who was portrayed by Albert Brooks in the critically acclaimed movie "Concussion".

Ricky Williams, Heisman Trophy Winner and former NFL player

