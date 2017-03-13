“Rise Above” by Texas-based artist Mark Keathley has been selected as the featured artwork for the 2017 Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival in Jackson, Wyoming. “If we want to bring words of hope for unity into a world of unrest and turmoil, we must rise above,” says featured artist Mark Keathley.

Four strikingly robust American Indians ride horseback, positioned grandly in front of the magnificent Teton Mountain range in “Rise Above,” the painting created by Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival featured artist Mark Keathley for this year’s event. The dramatic 72-by-60-inch oil painting has been named the featured artwork and will grace the official posters for the 33rd annual festival in Jackson, Wyoming, Sept. 6 – 17, 2017. “Rise Above” currently hangs in the lobby of the Wort Hotel in Jackson Hole for public viewing and will remain there until it is auctioned to the highest bidder on Saturday, Sept. 16.

“If we want to bring words of hope for unity into a world of unrest and turmoil, we must rise above and gain perspective from the One who sees behind the scenes and on all levels of spiritual existence,” says this year’s featured artist Mark Keathley about the featured artwork.

Texas-born Keathley has been painting since he was an 11-year-old exploring nature on his family’s farm. For Keathley, painting is a passionate pursuit of light, form, line, mass, value, hue and edges that communicate some deeper truth about life – or better yet, inspire the viewer to really live. At a young age, Keathley drew interest and recognition with his work, entering and winning awards in the Cheyenne, Wyoming, “Old West Museum Show.” He also participated in the “Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Art Show” in Waco, Texas, where he won the “Popular Vote Award” for his pieces two years in a row. With his artwork now hanging in homes around the world, Keathley hopes that viewing his work provides his audience a mini vacation of sorts, a quiet moment to ponder and reflect, or even to dream.

“When the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival committee was selecting the artist for 2017, one thing about Mark Keathley that stood out to us was the detail in his paintings,” says Maureen Murphy, director of special events for the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce. “His ability to bring life to the canvas struck us, and his style was something we were looking for this year. We look forward to working with Terry Ray at West Lives On and Mark as we approach Fall Arts Festival 2017.”

“Rise Above” will grace the official 2017 Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival posters that Keathley will be signing on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and the original painting will be available for auction in the town square after the QuickDraw event on Sept. 16. The annual festival posters are a favorite memento of the event, with art lovers collecting multiple years and favorite editions selling out. Select editions of past years’ posters dating back to 1989 are available for sale on the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.jacksonholechamber.com/events-calendar/fall-arts-festival/fall-arts-festival-posters/.

For the 33rd year, the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival offers locals and visitors more than 50 culturally rich and family-friendly events over the course of 12 days. Guests can enjoy gallery openings, art walks, plein air painting and sculpting, art auctions, food and wine tastings, ranch and spectacular home tours and more. Jackson Hole kicks off the fall season in style as art fills the streets and colorful foliage glows from trees in the surrounding mountains.

