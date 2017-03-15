Wanda Colon Hope to see you in LA! ~Wanda Colon Past News Releases RSS The Academy Of Interior Design...

The Academy, believes success is born out of knowledge and hands-on experience.

People from across the nation travel to attend this program every year. Students are attracted to the real world format that includes industry expert sessions and hands-on exercises combined with signature mentoring, every step of the way.

This 5-day program includes:



Interior Decorating Insights

Comprehensive Business Preparation

Demos, Tours, and Trade Meet and Greet

Attract Media Attention

Wanda Colon, Instructor, and co-developer of this hands on course, has many years of design experience. Wanda is a former HGTV, TLC design Host and is currently a designer for Style My Space and trainer for The Academy of Home Staging.

Next Interior Design Course is June 26-30, 2017. Call for more information:800-574-5576 or click here:

The Academy of Interior Design