The Academy of Interior Design announces upcoming Interior Design course: June 26-30, 2017. Start a dream career in Interior Design in just one week.

Start a dream career today with this fast, proven system: One week, hands-on exercises combined with additional home study and ongoing business coaching. This Business-in-a-box program includes client forms and contracts to help each student be successful in the Interior Design field.

Wanda Colon

Hope to see you in LA! ~Wanda Colon

The Academy, believes success is born out of knowledge and hands-on experience.
People from across the nation travel to attend this program every year. Students are attracted to the real world format that includes industry expert sessions and hands-on exercises combined with signature mentoring, every step of the way.

This 5-day program includes:

  • Interior Decorating Insights
  • Comprehensive Business Preparation
  • Demos, Tours, and Trade Meet and Greet
  • Attract Media Attention

Wanda Colon, Instructor, and co-developer of this hands on course, has many years of design experience. Wanda is a former HGTV, TLC design Host and is currently a designer for Style My Space and trainer for The Academy of Home Staging.

Next Interior Design Course is June 26-30, 2017. Call for more information:800-574-5576 or click here:
The Academy of Interior Design

