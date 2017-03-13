HMP, a leader in healthcare content and continuing medical education events, today announced EMS World Expo has been recognized as one of Trade Show News Network’s (TSNN) Top 250 Trade Shows in the U.S. Determined by show management and data supplied to TSNN, the list represents the top 250 trade shows held in the U.S. in 2016, ranked by net square footage. Owned and produced by HMP, EMS World Expo brings together thousands of emergency medical services professionals from around the globe, offering world-class educational sessions, unrivaled networking opportunities and the latest innovations, products and technologies necessary to improve the delivery of out-of-hospital patient care.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by TSNN as one of the top trade shows in the U.S.,” said Scott Cravens, group publisher, EMS World. “This reflects our dedication to continuously innovate and provide the most dynamic educational and trade show event in the EMS sphere.”

In addition to a trade show floor spanning 79,200 sq. ft., the 2016 EMS World Expo featured 364 exhibitors showcasing state-of-the-art products, services and technologies that improve patient care, enhance provider safety, and increase operational efficiencies. EMS World Expo also solidified its position as a truly global event with 5,383 attendees representing 44 countries.

EMS World Expo was also recently recognized by Trade Show Executive magazine as one of the top 50 fastest-growing trade shows in the categories of total attendance and number of exhibiting companies. The “Fastest 50” class of 2017 represents shows that had the highest levels of growth in exhibit space, number of exhibitors and attendance in 2016.

The 2017 EMS World Expo will take place October 16-20 in Las Vegas.

About EMS World Expo

EMS World Expo, hosted in partnership with the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT), is North America's largest and most internationally attended EMS conference and trade show, annually attracting more than 5,000 EMS professionals. EMS World Expo sets the standard in EMS education, offering the training EMS professionals need to do their jobs today, with the progressive curriculum and technology that provides the solutions for tomorrow. For more information or to register, visit emsworldexpo.com.

About HMP Communications Holdings, LLC

HMP Communications Holdings, LLC (HMP), a collaborative formed by HMP Communications, LLC and the North American Center for Continuing Medical Education, LLC (NACCME), is a multi-channel leader in healthcare content and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces clinically relevant, evidence-based journals, events and accredited, continuing education for the healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include: Consultant, the monthly, award-winning journal relied upon by primary care practitioners; Psych Congress, the nation’s largest, independent mental health meeting; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpholdings.com.