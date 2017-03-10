Christine Carlini to Teach QuickBooks Courses Christine Carlini to Teach QuickBooks Courses

Christine Carlini, a Certified Public Accountant CPA in Indian Trail NC, will be teaching QuickBooks courses in QuickBooks - Level 1 at the Central Piedmont Community College Ballantyne Campus from March 15 – March 24th on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m.

She is a partner at Carlini CPA, LLC and is a CPA serving Indian Trail, Monroe, Mooresville, Cornelius, University area, and Charlotte, NC. Ms. Carlini brings a wealth of experience to teaching the QuickBooks courses. She is affiliated with the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Professional Risk Managers’ International Association.

Before owning her own CPA firm in Indian Trail NC, she also had previous appointments as vice president and senior financial analyst for Bank of America – Global Corporate Investment Banking, Consumer Real Estate and Regulatory Reporting. She also worked as an accounting manager for an international software firm and for a manufacturing company.

For more information, call Carlini CPA, PLLC at 704-604-2613 or visit http://www.carlinicpa.com.