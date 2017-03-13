North American Title Co. adds McDonald as SVP, division manager for San Francisco + San Mateo counties Jason's strong leadership and sales expertise aligns perfectly with our market growth objectives in San Francisco and surrounding Peninsula communities.

North American Title Co. (NATC) has named Jason McDonald senior vice president, division manager for San Francisco and San Mateo counties. McDonald has more than 20 years’ experience in the Bay Area title industry, building a resume with increasing responsibilities in sales and management.

“We are delighted to welcome Jason to North American Title Co.,” said Dia Demmon, president, NATC Western region. “His strong leadership and sales expertise, complemented by his passion for building successful teams and developing long-term customer relationships aligns perfectly with our market growth objectives in San Francisco and surrounding Peninsula communities.”

“Additionally, as a local resident and 20+ year industry professional in this area, Jason is well acquainted with the many niche markets, key drivers and business dynamics unique to the area,” added Demmon.

McDonald most recently served as division president for Stewart Title, having previously worked as vice president, regional sales manager, covering San Francisco, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma and Sacramento counties in both capacities. His previous positions at several major title companies over more than 20 years include sales representative, branch manager, division sales manager and director of client services.

“My approach has always been to ‘give more than we receive,’” said McDonald. “Giving of ourselves and putting the customer first has always been the key to success in every operation I’ve been a part of. Building lasting relationships based on teamwork, collaboration and results has opened many doors for me, as well as those I have partnered with through the years.”

McDonald earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from San Francisco State University. He is located at the North American Title office at 567 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070, and can be reached at telephone number (650) 551-0300.

With well over 1,000 associates and a vast network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported annual net revenues in fiscal 2015 of $229 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $14.4 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2015). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. (NATC) and similar names in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through our relationship with our expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com