Ethics & International Affairs aims to help close the gap between theory and practice by publishing essays that integrate rigorous thinking about principles of justice and morality into discussions of practical dilemmas.

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs presents the Spring 2017 issue of its acclaimed academic journal, "Ethics & International Affairs."

It includes essays by Michael Ignatieff on human rights and the ordinary virtues; Kristy A. Belton on the prospect of ending statelessness in the Americas, the second of a two-part series; and Carmen Gómez Martín on the problematic nature of refugee camps as de facto long-term solutions. It also contains two features, one by Dan Bulley and the other by Alise Coen, presenting differing views on the relationship between the Responsibility to Protect (RtoP) and the refugee protection regime, with a brief introduction by Jason Ralph and James Souter; a review essay on immigration ethics by Linda Bosniak; and book reviews by Andrew Altman, Andrew Hurrell, and William Gochberg.

Access the entire issue here: https://www.ethicsandinternationalaffairs.org/2017/spring-2017-issue-31-1/.

ESSAYS

Human Rights, Global Ethics, and the Ordinary Virtues

Michael Ignatieff

Heeding the Clarion Call in the Americas: The Quest to End Statelessness

Kristy A. Belton

Rethinking the Concept of a “Durable Solution”: Sahrawi Refugee Camps Four Decades On [Full text]

Carmen Gómez Martín

FEATURES: RtoP AND THE REFUGEE PROTECTION REGIME

Introduction

Jason Ralph and James Souter

Shame on EU? Europe, RtoP, and the Politics of Refugee Protection

Dan Bulley

Capable and Culpable? The United States, RtoP, and Refugee Responsibility-Sharing

Alise Coen

REVIEW ESSAY

Immigration Ethics and the Context of Justice

Linda Bosniak

BOOK REVIEWS [Full text]

Targeted Killing: A Legal and Political History

Markus Gunneflo

Review by Andrew Altman

The Global Transformation: History, Modernity and the Making of International Relations

Barry Buzan and George Lawson

Review by Andrew Hurrell

Blood Oil: Tyrants, Violence, and the Rules that Run the World

Leif Wenar

Review by William Gochberg

