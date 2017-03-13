Justin and Krystal Knott, licensed real estate team in the Breckenridge/Summit County, Colorado, market, have rejoined the prestigious Haute Residence Real Estate Network.

The Haute Residence Real Estate Network of Hauteresidence.com, affiliated with luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living, is proud to continue its partnership with Justin and Krystal Knott, recognizing them as prominent real estate professionals.

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world’s most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for luxury listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting: http://www.hauteresidence.com

About Justin and Krystal Knott:

No matter what type of real estate you’re interested in, Justin and Krystal Knott with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in Breckenridge, Summit County, Colorado, focus on providing exceptional service through hard work, market trends, and data, continuing education and years of experience in the Summit County real estate market.

Justin and Krystal Knott have built a career around real estate but have made a lifestyle out of helping people find the right properties to share everything Summit County, Colorado, has to offer. After meeting at Colorado State University and getting married, they have been fortunate enough to have established their business in 2006 in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. With more than 20 years of combined experience and certifications as Resort and Second Home Specialists (RSHS), they continue to be a top producing team in the real estate community.

Playing off of each other’s strengths, they are able to focus unwaveringly on exceptional service tailored to their clients’ needs. Justin’s background in the mortgage business, combined with Krystal’s lifetime of living in Summit County help provide the level of local knowledge needed in making sound real estate decisions.

Justin and Krystal are both invested in their community and regularly donate to nonprofits, such as The Summit Foundation, Heart & Hand, the Family Intercultural Resource Center, St. Anthony’s Medical Center, and the National Repertory Orchestra.

With the LIV Sotheby's International Realty advantage, Justin and Krystal Knott are affiliated with the foremost luxury real estate brand in the world. They look forward to serving all of your real estate needs with honest, personal service and the attention to detail that you deserve to make your mountain real estate dreams a reality.

To learn more, visit Justin and Krystal Knott’s Haute Residence profile: http://www.hauteresidence.com/member/justin-and-krystal-knott