Tel Aviv Jaffa. Photo by israeltourism via Flickr. Past News Releases RSS Rafael Frias III Voted...

The American Water Resources Association (AWRA) and the Water Research Center at Tel Aviv University are pleased to announce a joint international conference "Cutting Edge Solutions to Wicked Water Problems," to be hosted by Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Conference Co-Chairs Sharon Megdal, director of the Water Resources Research Center at The University of Arizona and Professor Dror Avisar, director of the Water Research Center, School of Earth Sciences at Tel Aviv University, invite all interested to submit abstracts for oral presentation consideration. Deadline for abstract submission is April 17, 2017.

The focus of this two-day conference (see topics) is to present scientific results and to demonstrate real-world experiences on innovative research about, and workable solutions to, various global water problems. Both local and international participants will benefit from this conference's dialogue on developing ways to address and avoid water crises due to an imbalance between water supply and demand, changing climate, population growth, urbanization, water scarcity and water quality problems. More information can be found on the Conference website.

Why come to Israel for this conference?

Located in a semi-arid region characterized by chronic water scarcity, Israel has become a global leader in developing and applying innovative water solutions and technologies. Tel Aviv provides an ideal location for exchanging information, knowledge and data among researchers, practitioners, and water officials. In addition, conference attendees have the option of attending WATEC 2017, Israel's biennial Water Technology and Environmental Control Exhibition & Conference, which will be held in Tel Aviv immediately following this conference.

About AWRA

Since 1964, American Water Resources Association (AWRA) has been dedicated to the advancement of water resources management, research and education, as well as a balanced approach toward solving water resources challenges. AWRA’s membership is comprised of professionals who share a common interest in working and learning across a wide range of disciplines focused on water resources policy, practice and education. Visit the AWRA website.

About Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv University is a public research university with over 30,000 students located in the neighborhood of Ramat Aviv in Tel Aviv, Israel's most dynamic & diverse city. As the largest university in the country, TAU offers a first-rate education, award winning professors and opportunities for meaningful social involvement. Visit the TAU website.